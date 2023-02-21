There was an odd summer frost event in some areas of Argentina over the weekend. It appears that the vast majority of corn and soybean areas in Argentina missed this event, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Lows were in the upper 30s to low 40s. “I don’t see this being the biggest deal in the world,” he said. “It’s friendly, since I’m sure there was some damage.”
The market is back on the Ukrainian war train, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. President Biden made a surprise weekend trip to Ukraine. Grain traders are nervous as Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will suspend its participation in the world’s nuclear weapons pact. Any headlines with Russia and nuclear weapons will elicit some fear.
The U.S. Western Corn Belt and Plains continue to get helpful snows but need more precipitation heading into the growing season after their two-plus-year year drought, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Everywhere else is good.