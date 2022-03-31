Baleage, fertilizer could improve consumption, yield

WELTON, Iowa — When it comes to making baleage, Monticello farmer Dave Lubben said it gives him more flexibility than when he makes dry hay. That flexibility also has the benefit of less potential loss.

“You only need two days of good daylight after a rain,” he said. “It allows me to keep my cutting dates. Normally alfalfa is cut around 30 days, but if it gets delayed then your schedule is off.”

A wet spring is often associated with planting delays, but if someone gets behind on hay cuttings, it may mean one fewer that season. By going with baleage, which is often around 50-60% moisture, the earlier potential cuttings and shorter windows after a rain may make up for any delays.

“If you had dry hay, you can cut every 30 days, and in Nebraska, they can shut off their irrigation systems, bale and then turn it back on,” Lubben said. “We don’t have those systems here because we don’t have the (lack of) water issues they do.”

Lubben spoke on his experience with baleage to the Eastern Iowa Hay Producer’s Association March 24 in Welton, Iowa. He said baleage, which contains more moisture than typical hay cuttings, can also mean less loss during storage. Consumption can also increase.

“When we feed it, we see less waste than in dry hay,” Lubben said. “When we put out dry hay, it seems like they pull a bunch out. When we put wet hay out, consumption goes up.”

Baleage also provides opportunities for sale as well, he said. Sales are often very good in the winter but can drop off after April with worries about mold. He said those mold concerns shouldn’t be as prominent, as the hay has already been fermented, which lowers that risk.