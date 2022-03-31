Baleage, fertilizer could improve consumption, yield

WELTON, Iowa — When it comes to making baleage, Monticello farmer Dave Lubben said it gives him more flexibility than when he makes dry hay. That flexibility also has the benefit of less potential loss.
“You only need two days of good daylight after a rain,” he said. “It allows me to keep my cutting dates. Normally alfalfa is cut around 30 days, but if it gets delayed then your schedule is off.”
A wet spring is often associated with planting delays, but if someone gets behind on hay cuttings, it may mean one fewer that season. By going with baleage, which is often around 50-60% moisture, the earlier potential cuttings and shorter windows after a rain may make up for any delays.
“If you had dry hay, you can cut every 30 days, and in Nebraska, they can shut off their irrigation systems, bale and then turn it back on,” Lubben said. “We don’t have those systems here because we don’t have the (lack of) water issues they do.”
Lubben spoke on his experience with baleage to the Eastern Iowa Hay Producer’s Association March 24 in Welton, Iowa. He said baleage, which contains more moisture than typical hay cuttings, can also mean less loss during storage. Consumption can also increase.
“When we feed it, we see less waste than in dry hay,” Lubben said. “When we put out dry hay, it seems like they pull a bunch out. When we put wet hay out, consumption goes up.”
Baleage also provides opportunities for sale as well, he said. Sales are often very good in the winter but can drop off after April with worries about mold. He said those mold concerns shouldn’t be as prominent, as the hay has already been fermented, which lowers that risk.
Staying on schedule is key for those cutting for hay, said Denise Schwab, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist. The longer a crop is left uncut, the more loss in the hay.
“For all grasses or forages, as they get more mature, the feed quality goes down,” she said. “Keep that in mind. We want tonnage and we want quality, so we have to go for the middle of both. We can’t have both optimum quality and optimum yield.”
Cutting the wetter alfalfa is a way to make the process more efficient and on-schedule, but when it comes to making more hay, ISU Extension specialist Virgil Schmitt said one key element of production is often overlooked: fertilizer.
He spoke with the producers about how most farmers won’t hesitate to add fertilizer to their corn or soybeans, but alfalfa and other forages are often under-managed.
“People are often really excited saying, ‘I had 265 bushel corn’ or ‘I had 85 bushel soybeans,’ but I have yet to see somebody puff up their chest and say ‘I have 5 ton alfalfa,’” Schmitt said. “We need to start thinking of alfalfa being as important as corn and soybeans.”
Schmitt said applications are all based on the soil profile. As with corn and soybeans, if the soil is low in nutrients, that will provide the best benefit for a fertilizer application.
“If they are testing low, that’s a winner,” he said. “Keep up on fertilizer applications for those soils. If you are testing high to very high, you won’t get much return. The likelihood of getting your money back on a low or very low testing soil is very good.”