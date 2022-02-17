Early planting helps soybeans avoid stressors at critical times

Planting soybeans before planting corn has become a trend for many farmers in the Midwest. The increased yields that have resulted are making it more of the standard.

Adam Mayer, agronomist with Golden Harvest, said he has worked with many farmers who don’t plan to switch back.

“Research has started show the earlier the better,” Mayer said. “With soybeans it’s all about maximizing light interception.”

A benefit to early planting of soybeans is that it also opens up the harvest window come fall. Soybeans will come out of the field earlier, meaning a more efficient and possibly quicker harvest season. It also sets the soybeans up to weather any issues that may crop up over the summer, whether that is too much sun or too much rain.

“However much sunlight you capture is going to directly correlate to how much yield you get in the end,” Mayer said. “Whatever you can do to get that thing started well early on, you will reap the benefits early on.”

April is ideal for planting soybeans if the weather holds. The yield potential will often hold at or above 90% until around May 4 before seeing steady declines of around a half a percent per day. After June 1, those declines change to nearly 1% per day.

Most farmers can increase soybean yield by 3 or 4 bushels an acre by getting the timing right, he said. However, make sure not to jump the gun.

The earlier planting dates leave more time for a possible freeze, as noted by 2021’s Memorial Day weekend dip in temperatures. While a late-May freeze is nearly impossible to plan for, those cold conditions are more frequent in April and earlier in May.