Early planting helps soybeans avoid stressors at critical times

Planting soybeans before planting corn has become a trend for many farmers in the Midwest. The increased yields that have resulted are making it more of the standard.
Adam Mayer, agronomist with Golden Harvest, said he has worked with many farmers who don’t plan to switch back.
“Research has started show the earlier the better,” Mayer said. “With soybeans it’s all about maximizing light interception.”
A benefit to early planting of soybeans is that it also opens up the harvest window come fall. Soybeans will come out of the field earlier, meaning a more efficient and possibly quicker harvest season. It also sets the soybeans up to weather any issues that may crop up over the summer, whether that is too much sun or too much rain.
“However much sunlight you capture is going to directly correlate to how much yield you get in the end,” Mayer said. “Whatever you can do to get that thing started well early on, you will reap the benefits early on.”
April is ideal for planting soybeans if the weather holds. The yield potential will often hold at or above 90% until around May 4 before seeing steady declines of around a half a percent per day. After June 1, those declines change to nearly 1% per day.
Most farmers can increase soybean yield by 3 or 4 bushels an acre by getting the timing right, he said. However, make sure not to jump the gun.
The earlier planting dates leave more time for a possible freeze, as noted by 2021’s Memorial Day weekend dip in temperatures. While a late-May freeze is nearly impossible to plan for, those cold conditions are more frequent in April and earlier in May.
“The law of averages suggests that shouldn’t happen again this year,” Mayer said. “But you just have to use what tools we have available to us, like forecasts and long-term forecasting.”
He said if cold temperatures are expected, consider holding off on planting, but it would need to be a significant weather pattern to cause widespread damage.
“It needs to be at 28 degrees for at least four hours to be a killing freeze,” he said. “If you look at historical averages, that doesn’t happen real often. The risk-reward is there, but I always tell people is generally the earlier you do it the first time, the earlier you can do it the second time.”
When planning for corn, the date to keep in mind is May 20. Mayer said there is typically a strong yield drop off after that point.
If late-season planting is necessary, seeding rate may play a big factor in final yields. According to Golden Harvest test data, a higher seeding rate of 44,000 seeds/acre limited the yield drop as the planting date grew later. When seeding rates were smaller, the earlier-planted corn had more success, with late-April and mid-May showing almost 40 bushels an acre better yields overall.
“For real strong response, talking soybeans, the trend has been moving lower,” Mayer said. “By planting earlier, each individual plant has a chance to accelerate its growth. Later in the season, the less opportunity you have, therefore you need more plants.”
In the June-planted corn, stands were also significantly lower, with Mayer saying weed pressure is likely to be the most important aspect with those fields. The late plantings may allow weeds to emerge and take away from soil nutrients. If planting late, the crop may not have as much to draw from.