Entomologist sees climate shifts in pest pressure

Erin Hodgson has been working in Iowa State University’s Department of Entomology since 2009, focusing primarily on insects and pests in field crops. Her current Extension and research programs are focused on improving corn and soybean production by using Integrated Pest Management tactics to protect yield and increase overall farmer profits.

IFT: As an Extension entomologist specialist, is there anything that led to your study in crop pests?

HODGSON: I’m not from a farming background, but I come from a rural small town in North Dakota. I have a biology-type background, and entomology was one of the classes I really enjoyed. I had an opportunity to get some graduate experience in field crops, so it started from there.

IFT: From armyworms to thistle caterpillars, it feels as if there is a different issue every year. Do we have any forecasts as to what this year’s major pest will be?

HODGSON: It’s a little bit early, but a lot of the pests that have had those outbreaks like the two you mentioned are migratory. I lean on my counterparts in the south and southeast to tell me what’s happening because they are experiencing spring right now and it gives us a month or two-month heads up on what we can expect later in our summer.

I don’t know exactly what some of those might be right now, but as the season progresses we’ll get a better understanding.