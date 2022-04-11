Entomologist sees climate shifts in pest pressure

Erin Hodgson has been working in Iowa State University’s Department of Entomology since 2009, focusing primarily on insects and pests in field crops. Her current Extension and research programs are focused on improving corn and soybean production by using Integrated Pest Management tactics to protect yield and increase overall farmer profits.
IFT: As an Extension entomologist specialist, is there anything that led to your study in crop pests?
HODGSON: I’m not from a farming background, but I come from a rural small town in North Dakota. I have a biology-type background, and entomology was one of the classes I really enjoyed. I had an opportunity to get some graduate experience in field crops, so it started from there.
IFT: From armyworms to thistle caterpillars, it feels as if there is a different issue every year. Do we have any forecasts as to what this year’s major pest will be?
HODGSON: It’s a little bit early, but a lot of the pests that have had those outbreaks like the two you mentioned are migratory. I lean on my counterparts in the south and southeast to tell me what’s happening because they are experiencing spring right now and it gives us a month or two-month heads up on what we can expect later in our summer.
I don’t know exactly what some of those might be right now, but as the season progresses we’ll get a better understanding.
IFT: After this winter, are there areas that need to worry about overwintering insects? Were we cold enough to get that winter kill?
HODGSON: Most of our persistent pests like corn rootworm, soybean aphid and European corn borer, they are very likely to overwinter. They’ve been through every winter condition. There might be some mortality, but the vast majority are going to be used to these cold temperatures.
Pests that overwinter above ground like bean leaf beetle and some stinkbugs, they would be more susceptible because we’ve had those cold snaps and then some really nice warm days, and like today we are getting snow. That’s hard for them because they are experiencing those air temperature swings, but those that overwinter underground, they are very cold hearty.
IFT: Are there any insects that seem to be expanding toward the region, or have we seen much of the same pests around?
HODGSON: The discussion around climate change is contentious, but if you believe the climate experts that say the world is getting warmer and some of the issues with climate change are more irregular weather patterns. That means more severe weather, floods and things that will increase the likelihood of those migratory insects coming to the Midwest.
If the winters are warmer in the south, insects start at a higher level than they did before. If you have more erratic storms like hurricanes, those events push migratory insects up north. I think it’s going to become a more and more frequent problem.
IFT: Are there any pests in the Midwest not being talked about enough?
HODGSON: For those folks that are opting out of the Bt traits for caterpillars like European corn borer. They are still around and can be a devastating pest.
IFT: Weeds have been showing growing resistance to herbicides. Do insects have the same impact?
HODGSON: Absolutely, yes. Soybean aphid is the first one that comes to mind. There are populations that are easy to find in northern Iowa that are resistant to pyrethroids. In some surrounding states, they are noticing poor performance of pyrethroids to corn rootworm adults. That is concerning, especially with the loss of things like organophosphate. It puts a lot of pressure on pyrethroids because it’s the next logical option.
For the big pests we have, we are starting to see declining performance. Like weeds or disease or anything, the more you expose that pest to a pesticide, the quicker it’s going to adapt to that.
IFT: Looking at pest management, are we seeing many new methods that are showing effectiveness?
HODGSON: There are some alternatives to pyrethroids and organophosphates. Some are more selective and don’t have broad spectrum activity. That often isn’t a great thing to invest in because it adds a lot more inputs. Transgenics are also becoming more selective, and RNAI are now available for corn rootworm in much of the Corn Belt. There’s limited availability, but I think it is increasing over time.
IFT: Are there conditions that favor more pest growth and should encourage additional scouting in our fields?
HODGSON: There are some pests that favor hot and dry, and there are others that favor cool and humid. Certain conditions favor one pest over another pest. Usually pests do best when there is a gradual increase in temperatures from the spring to the summer. If you have warm days and cool nights, plants like that, but insects tend to do better when they can get some relief at night from temperatures.