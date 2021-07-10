Organic industry explores best practices and reconsiders rules

SUTHERLAND, Iowa — Paul Mugge steps into a field of triticale on his organic farm in northwest Iowa.

The triticale is part of a crop rotation he is always tweaking, always experimenting with. In a way, that is the same thing happening across the organic agriculture industry. Farmers and regulators and industry leaders are continually tweaking and, in many cases, arguing over the best way forward.

Consumer demand for organic food continues to grow, according to Laura Batcha, CEO and executive director of the Organic Trade Association.

“I think the consumer interest in organic food and fiber products has never been higher than it is today,” Batcha says.

In 2020, the market grew by about 12%, its highest rate since 2008, and it accounted for nearly $62 billion, or about 6% of food sales in the United States. That means more farmers are going into organic production as well, Batcha says.

But that growth in the organic industry brings with it some inescapable conflicts.

One of those is that organic traditionally was identified with small and local production, but the certification has nothing to do with size. As it becomes a larger industry, there have been issues regarding imports.

“That’s a hot issue,” Mugge says.

He says there has been concern in the past several years that USDA was not updating and enforcing standards in regards to imports. The United States imports about 80% of its organic grain, and 70% of its organic soybean meal comes from India. Many Midwestern farmers question whether all of that imported grain meets organic guidelines.