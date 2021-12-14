Iowa farmland prices ‘highest we have ever seen’

Farmland values in Iowa shot up 29% in the past year, reaching the highest state-wide average in history, according to Iowa State University’s annual land value survey released Dec. 14.

The average value for an acre of Iowa farmland reached $9,751, an increase of $2,193 per acre. This marks the highest nominal level for Iowa farmland in the history of the survey, although in inflation-adjusted dollars it is still below the 2012 and 2013 figures.

“This is the highest we have ever seen,” says Wendong Zhang, an associate professor of economics at Iowa State University who heads the annual survey.

While this figure is below the inflation-adjusted number for 2012 and 2013, “this is very significant,” Zhang says.

The last time land values in the state surged more than 25% was in 2011, when they jumped by 32.5%. Last year values went up by only 1.7% as the state dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The sea change probably already started in the latter half of last year,” Zhang says, adding that a similar trend this year can be seen in housing prices.

Most respondents to the annual survey, which measures the change in values from Nov. 1 to Nov. 1, expect prices to continue to climb this next year, although probably not as fast. And Zhang says the downside of higher farmland prices is that many farmers will also see rental rates increase, perhaps as much as 10%. Those farmers are already seeing input costs rise.