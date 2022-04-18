Disease and labor among new NPPC leader’s top priorities

Bryan Humphreys began his duties in December as CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, succeeding longtime CEO Neil Dierks.

He grew up on a farm near Columbus Junction, Iowa, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and his master’s degree from George Washington University.

Humphreys worked as senior vice president with the National Pork Board prior to joining NPPC. While with the pork board, he helped develop a nationwide outreach plan for producers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also served as executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council.

IFT: Tell us about your life prior to joining NPPC. Did you have a background in agriculture?

HUMPHREYS: I grew up in Columbus Junction, Iowa, working on a family farm raising hogs, corn and soybeans. My brothers continue running the farm today. Early in my career, I led grassroots efforts for political campaigns and worked on behalf of both national pork organizations. Most recently, I served as the executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council, where I oversaw state campaigns and fostered positive relationships with stakeholders and community members.

I am honored to lead NPPC and am committed to advancing the organization’s efforts into the future.

IFT: Tell us about NPPC’s role in the pork industry.

HUMPHREYS: As the global voice of the U.S. pork industry, NPPC is focused on fighting for reasonable legislation and regulation, developing revenue and market opportunities, and protecting producers’ livelihoods to ensure a vibrant industry for today and generations to come.

We work at the federal level and in conjunction with 42 affiliated state associations to ensure that the U.S. pork industry remains a consistent and responsible supplier of high-quality pork to domestic and international markets.

IFT: As you talk with your board, what do they feel should be NPPC’s top priorities?

HUMPHREYS: Every day, critical issues are met with meaningful action by NPPC. This year, lobbying efforts are focused on preparing for and preventing foreign animal diseases, addressing an agricultural labor shortage and increasing pork exports.

Last July, African swine fever was detected in the Western Hemisphere for the first time in more than 40 years. NPPC is working to secure funding for additional agricultural inspectors at ports of entry, for disease surveillance and diagnostic support in cases of large-scale animal disease outbreaks, and for additional staff for the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Veterinary Services.

To address an ongoing labor shortage, producers are working with lawmakers to expand the H-2A visa program to year-round agricultural workers.

NPPC continues to push for open-trade markets, including a pathway to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

IFT: Things seem to change rapidly in today’s world. How does NPPC navigate these waters to make sure the industry’s message is being heard?

HUMPHREYS: We completed a long-range strategic plan that recognizes and prioritizes challenges facing our industry. Producers are aligned and invested in the goals of this plan. NPPC is energized to build on the rich history of the organization’s work and operate more proactively for sustained success. We need to invest in activities both in and beyond Washington, D.C., to strengthen relationships with lawmakers and regulators and also with food companies and in states where opposition groups have gained a foothold.

Moving forward, NPPC will look at what lies ahead holistically to identify innovative solutions.

IFT: The U.S. Supreme Court has announced it will hear a challenge to Proposition 12. How important is this to the industry?

HUMPHREYS: The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to consider the constitutionality of Prop 12 is momentous. For pork producers, the law imposes regulations targeting farming practices outside the borders of California that would stifle interstate and international commerce. NPPC and the American Farm Bureau Federation argued that Prop 12 violates the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause, which grants Congress the power to regulate trade among the states and limits the ability of states to regulate commerce outside their borders.

In addition, the rule sets arbitrary animal housing standards that lack any scientific, technical or agricultural basis and that will only inflict economic harm on U.S. hog farmers and consumers.

IFT: Any prospects for a trade pact similar to the TPP agreement?

HUMPHREYS: Over the last 12 years, on average, the United States has been the top pork-exporting country in the world, shipping $8.1 billion in pork to more than 199 countries in 2021. Pork producers support joining the CPTPP as a way to eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers and significantly boost U.S. pork exports with Asian countries and create American jobs.

IFT: What are some newer trade markets that you are developing?

HUMPHREYS: In 2021, NPPC worked with U.S. Trade Representative and the Philippines government to get that country to expand its import quota for pork and cut the in- and out-of-quota tariffs, resulting in a 78.5% increase in U.S. pork exports. We engaged with Vietnam to reduce tariffs on U.S. pork to be more competitive with EU and CPTPP countries. NPPC collaborated with the U.S. government on a trade deal with Ecuador that promotes trade facilitation and customs administration and paves the way for developing new agricultural trade policy.

IFT: As you talk with producers, are they optimistic about the future of the pork industry?

HUMPHREYS: Through the strategic planning process and again at the National Pork Industry Forum in March, we have been listening to our producers. Collectively, producers continue to be optimistic. They are eager for industry organizations to work smarter and more collaboratively to accomplish the important work on behalf of the U.S. pork industry.

