Prep for intensive grazing starts now

There may be several inches of snow on the ground in much of the Midwest, but grazing season is just around the corner

For producers looking to modify their grazing system, now is the time to start putting those plans in motion, especially if making the switch to management intensive grazing.

Frost-seeding grass and legumes can start soon, says Patrick Wall, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist based in southeast Iowa.

He says by this time of year, producers contemplating management intensive grazing should have most of their questions answered.

“The first thing is to determine your water source and how reliable it might be,” Wall says. “If you don’t have access to water, management intensive grazing won’t work. If you are relying on a creek and we have a drought, you’re in trouble.”

Next, pastures need to be assessed for grass species.

“Depending on where you are located, you need the right grasses to make this work,” Wall says.

He says a combination of cool- and warm-season grasses would be ideal, although he adds pastures in the northern part of the Midwest likely can get by with just cool-season grasses.

“It would be nice to have the warm-season grasses available in July and August if you need them,” Wall says. “If you just have cool-season grasses, seeding in some red clover, trefoil or alfalfa would be helpful.”

Soil quality also need to be tested, says David Davis, superintendent of the University of Missouri’s Forage Systems Research Center in Linneus.