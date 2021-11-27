Surface prep gets feedlots set for season

Winter is visible on the not-so-distant horizon, so it’s a good time to prepare feedlots for the frigid months ahead.

Late fall is a perfect time to move dirt and manure, says Dan Loy, Extension beef specialist with Iowa State University.

“It’s a really good time to improve the feedlot surface,” he says. “You want to get manure moved and groom the surface so the lot can shed moisture quickly.”

Understanding where the water flows will help illustrate how to remove snow and where water will go as the snow melts, Loy says. He says settling basins also need to be cleared and in good shape.

Fall is also a great time to construct and maintain mounds.

“If you have an open feedlot with a slope of 5% or higher, those mounds are probably going to need to be re-shaped and have dirt added,” Loy says. “Once spring comes, those cattle will have a place to go to be dry.”

Pen maintenance is also something that needs to be done prior to winter. This includes checking bunks and waterers, along with fencing and gates.

“It’s a lot easier to do this in the fall than winter,” says Galen Erickson, Extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska.

He says while cattle can handle cold temperatures, they struggle when they are both cold and wet. Bedding such as cornstalk bales can help provide relief from mud, but those stalks could eventually end up scattered around the lot.

“Bedding is good for severe weather, but it also holds moisture when it’s out in the lot,” Erickson says, adding producers should look to remove stalks once they are scattered.