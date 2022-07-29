Capital help crucial for beginning farmers

Getting started can often be the hardest part of any operation, but resources for young farmers are available.

Kitt Jensen, who manages the Beginning Farmer Center at Iowa State University, said one of the biggest issues facing newer farmers typically centers on financial and legal concerns.

“It’s certainly a very intimidating part of farming,” she said.

The center is housed within the Center for Agriculture Law and Taxation at Iowa State. It operates as a separate center, but Jensen said there were many complimentary focuses between the two ideas.

“We are trying to develop more resources on estate planning basics, tax considerations, what’s an LLC and things like that,” Jensen said. “We are hoping to move into more webinars and other things so we can make sure that information gets out.”

One aspect the Beginning Farmer Center has been focusing on is specialty agriculture, such as beekeeping or other value-added agriculture operations. She said the lack of land availability has some hopeful farmers looking for advice on what to do with smaller plots and how to manage a business on top of that.

Jensen said she hasn’t noticed a decrease in people wanting to learn more about agriculture, but things seem to be more focused on land access and financing capital.

“People are looking at the practicalities of it,” she said. “Having to have an off-farm job or trying to figure out health care. I would say a big (obstacle) is financial.”

Most of those looking into agriculture have some hands-on experience with farming, she said.

The Iowa Finance Authority offers multiple programs for beginning farmers, including a loan and tax credit program. Most of the loans carry no restriction on off-farm income, but those applying must have a net worth of no more than $737,000 and have access to adequate working capital and equipment to operate the farm.

The Iowa Finance Authority said these loans often carry interest rates 20-25% below market rates.

They note it helps farmers in acquiring agricultural property by offering loans at reduced rates, and assist in the purchase of agricultural land, depreciable machinery or equipment or buildings.

The Illinois Finance Authority has a Beginning Farmer Bond Program that works with the borrower’s local lender. The maximum loan amount is $575,400 per person.

And the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority administers a program that enables lenders to receive federally tax-exempt interest on loans made to beginning farmers. A qualified borrower can borrow up to $575,400 to buy agricultural land, farm buildings, equipment and breeding livestock.

Adam Brown, a farmer in Macon County, Illinois, said in a USDA hearing on beginning farmer assistance, the availability of credit for young and beginning farmers is “bent but not broken,” noting that programs helped him early on, but he had to rely on a number of programs to keep his farm moving during a time when he and his family were dealing with estate transfers.

“I had to change my business from a partnership to a sole proprietorship, which resulted in changes to USDA paperwork, which caused an administrative error from the NRCS,” he said. “There are inefficiencies of government that prevent new farmers from getting their feet under them.”

He said while young farmer loan programs aren’t going to eliminate the struggles felt by some producers, they are necessary for helping kick-start an operation.

“Government programs can’t make up for every cash problem we face,” he said. “Tight margins over the last few years have forced us to tighten our budget to make ends meet.”

Jensen said the goal of the Beginning Farmer Center is to provide connections and information on various loans or funding that may be available for beginning farmers. One of the topics they are focused on is education on estate planning and transitions from one generation to the next.

“We want to make sure we are getting them to the right people,” she said. “I think what we can do better is making sure there are resources about the farm transition process. Are we making a business plan and is it financially viable?

“We have a lot of young people with a lot of energy and a lot of great ideas, but things are just so expensive.”