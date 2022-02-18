Community members work to save arts, businesses

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Deb Brown lives in the future, and that doesn’t mean flying cars. She says it simply means she sees the possibilities ahead instead of the problems of the past.

It’s an attitude that has served her well as she deals with revitalization efforts in rural communities. It certainly served her well here in Webster City, the north central Iowa town where she lives and where she has been a leader in local revitalization efforts.

“You can’t live in the past,” Brown says simply.

For rural communities, that means you can’t spend all your energy trying to become something you used to be, she says. Instead, think of the future. Talk to young people. Consider new leadership structures and new business possibilities.

Today, Brown works with Becky McCray of Hopeton, Oklahoma, running a website called saveyour.town and she writes a blog at buildingpossibility.com. The two women work with communities and offer suggestions and ideas for revitalization.

They describe their approach by saying small town residents are a community of possibilities, not of problems. It’s not about what the town used to be but what it could be. Community is the goal.

Jeff Pingel understands the approach. By day Pingel works for Black Hills Energy. But when the Webster City movie theater closed a few years ago, he was at the center of efforts to buy it and operate it as a nonprofit to benefit the community.

Brown, who was then head of the local chamber of commerce, worked with him in that effort. Their group raised a quarter of a million dollars. They talked to people in other towns where theaters had closed. They formed a nonprofit organization.