Couple works toward new life after stroke

Chris Pliner wants to be able to look out the window at cornfields.

That may sound like a simple thing, but simple things are what Pliner thinks about these days. He and his wife, Kate, saw their life change dramatically three and a half years ago when a massive stroke struck down the big man with a big personality.

Since then, life has been a series of baby steps. Say a few words. Be able to smile. Be able to walk. See a cornfield.

Pliner grew up on a farm near Gowrie, Iowa, and began raising a family. He had known Kate since the two were children in Sunday school.

“He was this lanky kid who used to follow me around,” Kate says. “I would tell him, ‘Chris, you are getting on my nerves.’”

At the time she didn’t think anything of it. They each lived their own lives. But one day she was working in her hair salon and a relative told her that God wasn’t going to just drop someone into her life. She stepped out in the hallway and there was Chris. A year later they were married.

“We were living the life,” Kate says.

But that married life wasn’t without challenges. The two loved each other. They were both deeply religious and went to church together. But Kate began having serious medical issues. She went to doctor after doctor. She couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep. It was like the worst flu, but it lasted for a year and a half, she said.

Finally, they determined her illness was caused by mold. They had their house tested. There was a mold problem.

Kate had to move in with her parents. While they were looking at options for a new home, Chris continued to farm and to drive a truck. Neighbors knew him as the friendly man who would grade the gravel road when it got too rough.