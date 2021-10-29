Decade of population growth changes rural Iowa

Iowa is still officially growing, and it has immigrants and minorities to thank for that growth. What is more, people are still moving within the state from rural areas to urban or suburban areas.

Those are two of the most basic messages that comes from the 2020 U.S. Census for the state, according to David Peters, a rural sociologist at Iowa State University.

Iowa’s population grew by about 4.7% between 2010 and 2020, the census numbers show. The official state population in 2020 was 3,190,369, an increase of 144,014 over 10 years. The state had grown by smaller amounts in the 2010 and 2000 census results. The toughest recent decade for the state was the 1980s, when it lost nearly 137,000 people (about 4.7%).

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the population growth is good news.

“I am pleased to see the Census data shows what we’ve known all along — Iowa is a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Naig says.

“It will be interesting to see how the pandemic and teleworking affect the Census data moving forward. Iowa continues to invest in critical infrastructure for our rural communities, including high-speed internet. Giving rural residents the infrastructure they need to work from home, access telemedicine and utilize precision agriculture tools may help slow — or even reverse — the migration to urban communities.”

That migration, of course, is not new. As a whole, the country has grown faster than Iowa. For the last 10 years, U.S. population growth was about 7.4%, which was lower than in some recent decades. In the Midwest, states to the east and south of Iowa, such as Illinois and Missouri, did less well. But states to the west and north, such as Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, all had more population growth than Iowa.