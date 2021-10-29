Decade of population growth changes rural Iowa

Iowa is still officially growing, and it has immigrants and minorities to thank for that growth. What is more, people are still moving within the state from rural areas to urban or suburban areas.
Those are two of the most basic messages that comes from the 2020 U.S. Census for the state, according to David Peters, a rural sociologist at Iowa State University.
Iowa’s population grew by about 4.7% between 2010 and 2020, the census numbers show. The official state population in 2020 was 3,190,369, an increase of 144,014 over 10 years. The state had grown by smaller amounts in the 2010 and 2000 census results. The toughest recent decade for the state was the 1980s, when it lost nearly 137,000 people (about 4.7%).
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the population growth is good news.
“I am pleased to see the Census data shows what we’ve known all along — Iowa is a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Naig says.
“It will be interesting to see how the pandemic and teleworking affect the Census data moving forward. Iowa continues to invest in critical infrastructure for our rural communities, including high-speed internet. Giving rural residents the infrastructure they need to work from home, access telemedicine and utilize precision agriculture tools may help slow — or even reverse — the migration to urban communities.”
That migration, of course, is not new. As a whole, the country has grown faster than Iowa. For the last 10 years, U.S. population growth was about 7.4%, which was lower than in some recent decades. In the Midwest, states to the east and south of Iowa, such as Illinois and Missouri, did less well. But states to the west and north, such as Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, all had more population growth than Iowa.
Peters says that within the state there are two trends worth watching. One is that most of the growth came from the state’s metropolitan regions, such as around Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, the Quad Cities and Omaha. There was also some growth in the Sioux City and Sioux County area. Rural counties that were not close to those areas almost all lost population.
The largest percentage population loss came in Fremont County in the far southwestern corner of the state, where the population dropped by 11.2%. It is worth noting, though, that the recent flooding on the Missouri River could have been a factor in that large drop, Peters says. Several towns in that area suffered from severe flooding, and people who lost their homes may not have moved back.
The other trend worth watching is minority population.
Peters says the statistics indicate the Caucasian population in the state fell by about 2%, which means all the population growth came from an influx of minority residents, mostly immigrants. And he says that inflow wasn’t just into urban areas. In many cases it was to rural areas, where it offset some of the loss of Caucasian residents.
In short, white residents are leaving rural areas, perhaps because of a perceived lack of opportunity or perhaps just because farms are getting bigger and the number of farmers is dropping. Minority residents are moving in. This is obviously not a uniform trend across the state, Peters says. But it is an interesting dynamic and one that would likely be surprising to those who think of rural America as not having a large minority population.