Charlie Dog sometimes gets himself into places that he can’t get back out of. The pigs ended up being much too friendly for his liking.
Whiskey — “not a drinker, she came from Wisconsin” — spent some time in the creek when it was “100 degrees in the shade in Iowa.”
Bear forgets his size sometimes.
As we wrap up the Dog Days of Summer, the period of particularly hot and humid weather occurring during the summer months of July and August which coincide with the rising of Sirius, the Dog Star, we asked our readers to share photos of their farm dogs.
Farm dogs come in all size, colors and with unique personalities.
Thanks to readers for sending in their farm dog photos!
