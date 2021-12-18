Iowa’s February weather will clarify spring 2022 forecast

Above-average temperatures will continue through December and into 2022 as a weak La Niña system lingers over much of the Midwest.

State climatologist Justin Glisan says the warmer temperatures in late November carried into December, with some areas of the state recording temperatures near 70 degrees in the middle portion of the month.

“We have this weak La Niña pattern, and Iowa is right in the middle of it,” he says. “With a weak La Niña, we can usually expect more snowfall. We have a slightly elevated shot of warmer weather and more precipitation in eastern Iowa, with near- or below-average amounts in western Iowa.”

Glisan expects average or slightly below average temperatures in January and February.

“I do expect to see a fairly active February, with colder temperatures and more precipitation than average,” he says.

February could provide clarity regarding the spring forecast, says Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

He says normally with a La Niña pattern, higher temperatures and precipitation amounts are typical on the West Coast. However, Smith says that has not been the case.

He agrees with Glisan that eastern Iowa will likely see warmer temperatures in January, in addition to above-average precipitation.

“We had something similar last year, and then the bottom fell out in February,” Smith says. “I don’t think we will see the Arctic cold blasts like we saw last February, however.”