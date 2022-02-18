Start training heirs early for land ownership

For many years, my son and daughter showed 4-H steers. For a majority of that time, we raised our own. We had a process to go to the pasture when the calves were little and pick which ones we thought would turn out best.
We would make our final picks and start the breaking process. Eventually we would lead to water and over time, they would be broke to lead. The earlier we started this process as calves, the easier it was to break them.
Training your children how to own land can be a similar process. If you wait to start to break a steer at 1,000 pounds, it can be a real battle as they may have a mind of their own.
If you wait to teach your children about land ownership at the reading of your will, they may have a mind of their own and it could turn into a battle for your family.
We have talked a lot about entity ownership of land over the years. A land entity can be an excellent tool for farmland transition. In addition to reducing an estate with gifting or discounting, a land LLC can provide structure for management to keep the land together as a unit without breaking the land or the family up.
For the purpose of this column, an LLC can provide a psychological benefit to a family who wants to “train” the next generation on the process to own family land for the future.
Most of us can relate to the “Someday son, this will all be yours” talk that our fathers had with us. We tend to focus on the “what” of the estate plan, but maybe sometimes we need reminded about the “why” of the plan.
One of my clients sent me a letter that he wrote to his children and grandchildren to prepare them for our upcoming family meeting. His letter not only diligently outlined the “what” of their estate plan but also thoroughly defined the “why” of their plan.
They have now purposefully gifted units of their LLC to “train” their children and grandchildren for future land ownership. His letter is fabulous. I later jokingly told him that the only thing he could have done better was to handwrite it for future sentimentality for his heirs.
I reprinted excerpts to help you consider your “why” and to motivate you to communicate your plan before your heirs hear it at the reading of the will:
The letter
“We are in the process of finalizing an update of our Trusts. We have also significantly broadened and improved our LLC Operating Agreement that owns our farmland. With the help of our team of attorney, farm transition specialist and our CPA, we have a plan to protect and provide for the continuity of our farming heritage built by our ancestors and by us over the past 177 years!
“Currently Mom and I hold all voting (10,000) and non-voting (90,000) units of the LLC. However, we are in the process of transferring 10,000 units (10% of the business) to you children and grandchildren immediately.
“While these are non-voting units, they are ownership units, and you will be welcome and encouraged to participate as an owner of the business. Before the end of each calendar year, you will each receive your respective share of any net profits from the land (spoiler alert: do not expect to get rich and retire off these units).
“It is important to understand that the ownership of units is restricted to lineal descendants, either directly or in a trust and governed by the LLC Operating Agreement.
“Our farmland is by far our most significant asset. We feel it is important to keep the land owned by a family member as long as a family member wants to own it.
“I believe all of you know how much I enjoy our farms and how important the history of those farms has been to me. One-hundred years ago, our state had over 263,000 farms and today there are only around 95,000.
“There are only a handful of families in the entire state to hold a farm for more than 175 years. We have one such farm, and another farm from Mom’s side of the family is now a ‘century farm.’
“That is special to me. I hope it is special to you, and I hope it will be special to your children.
“We have emphasized to you over the years that while we call the land ‘ours,’ it really belongs to God. We hope you will never lose sight of that fact. We owe it to God and to each other to take care of the land, and to pass it on to each generation in better condition than it came to us.
“I have always been grateful to our ancestors who settled these farms in a time and place that we will never truly be able to imagine the sacrifices and danger they went through to do so. I know you have been following the TV series prequel to Yellowstone ‘1883.’ In just a handful of episodes, you are seeing the dangers and hardships it took to settle the western United States. Our ancestors left everything they knew behind and came here to find a new life!
“It is not our intention to rule ‘from the grave.’ The LLC provides avenues for you to be able to change our plans if you think that best. We have not made it easy to do so, and we hope someday you will thank us for that!
“We hope you know we think the world of the four of you and of our grandchildren. Please remember an inheritance is a benefit but not a ‘right.’
“We are a family, but we also know the desire for money can change and destroy friendships among the closest of families. That is the last thing we want to see happen to our family.
“Whatever we pass on to each of you will help you in life but is not intended to replace hard work, ingenuity and your own individual efforts to better yourselves and build your own legacies.
“In the end, it is up to each of us to talk about uncomfortable things if the family farm is to be able to survive! We hope that this letter is the start of that process for our family.”
The moment
One of the most prideful experiences I have had in 29 years of transition planning was a recent review, as the patriarch of the family choked back tears telling me how proud he was that he had given 1% ownership of his land LLC to each of his grandchildren.
While inspecting their land this fall, his 12-year-old grandson asked him if it was possible for their family entity to buy more land in the future.
What a moment that was for me! I can only imagine what it was like for him.
My sincere hope is that each of you may have the opportunity to explain not only the “what” of your estate plan but also the “why” of your plan in the pursuit to “train” the next generation of landowners (before they are 1,000 pounds) to care for the land in the same manner that you have.
