Testing tips increase the value of manure in swine pits

Manure in swine pits is a valuable fertilizer to crop production. However, because of the high water content, it gets expensive to carry very far. Iowa State University Extension ag engineering specialist Kris Kohl offers tips to get the most out of it.
Test it
The manure value is mostly in the nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus. Knowing what you have is the first step to knowing where to put it.
The nitrogen and potassium are water soluble and are dissolved in the liquid part, while the phosphorus is in the solids. Look closely at the solids content of the sample. The solids content as it comes out of a pig is 13%. Most manure samples are between 5 and 10% solids. If your sample has a low solids content, look for water wastage and consider if the power washing and cleaning methods can be changed to reduce wastewater that is costing more to haul.
Test the soil
Figure out where the soils are low in phosphorus. On many livestock farms, the phosphorus levels are higher the closer it is to the farmstead and much lower farther away. Newly acquired farms are often lower in phosphorus. They are prime candidates to apply manure with high solids content to build phosphorus levels.
Manage the agitation
Because the liquids have a low concentration of phosphorus, apply the first loads out of the pit without agitation to supply the nitrogen needs of the crop. When the pit is about half full, the agitation needs to start, and this manure will often have two- to three-fold higher concentration of phosphorus. This now becomes more cost efficient to haul to distant fields or to low-testing parts of the field.
Care must be taken when this agitation starts to prevent problems associated with pit gas release, and the ventilation needs to be increased.
Measure your success
Take samples of the un-agitated early loads to see what that manure nutrient content is and compare to the later agitated loads. Take soil samples every four years to see the changes made in the soil fertility. Remember that 20 pounds of additional phosphorus per acre should raise the soil test by 1 ppm, and of course, measure the yield.
By adjusting the agitation of pit management, we should be able to move our nutrients to where they are needed most.