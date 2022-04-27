Consider key dates when making stocking rate decisions in dry areas

In drought and expected drought conditions, certain “trigger dates” are considered an important livestock management tool, helping producers be proactive with pasture and forage management decisions.

Nebraska Beef specialists with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) explained how to use these decision tools in your herd during a webinar April 7.

Spring and early summer precipitation is vital for determining annual forage production, however, production on pasture and native rangeland are more difficult to determine. Conditions fluctuate greatly because of precipitation, temperature, range health and soil nutrients.

The UNL Drought Monitor shows that Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota have dry conditions ranging from abnormally dry, severe drought and extreme drought. That’s with the exception of eastern Kansas, where plentiful rains fell.

In drought, it all begins with what happens to the roots of plants.

“When plants go dormant in a drought, they use carbohydrates in the roots. Root mass shrinks, and so there are fewer roots to absorb water,” said Ryan Benjamin, webinar co-host, adding that overgrazing causes the same concern.

Since a lack of moisture reduces cool season grass growth, there are critical “trigger dates” to follow regarding forage. April 1 is considered the first trigger date for examining soil moisture.

“Since we’ll probably lose some cool season growth, what we can do is management,” Nebraska Extension beef systems educator Randy Saner said. “It’s exceptionally dry, and we recommend producers impacted by drought reduce stocking rate 10% to 20% because of less forage to eat, with less cool season grasses coming on.”

Western parts of Nebraska and Kansas will have lower grass production than eastern areas of both states where there has been more rain, he noted.

While each trigger date comes with a recommendation for further reducing stocking rates, some decisions actually depend on calving dates, Saner said. In some cases, it can be a large reduction.

To avoid selling cattle, a producer may want to put them in a lot, which requires the purchase of more feed, or use fall and winter pasture. When it comes to culling decisions, chose open cows first, Saner said. Late calvers would be next because they’ll produce lighter weight calves.

One animal unit translates to a 1,000-pound animal, and it would eat 26-30 pounds of dry forage each day. A heifer being bred this summer equates to 0.8 to 1 animal unit. A 1,000-pound cow and a 200 pound calf is 1.2 animal units.

The heifer will still give you a calf next spring but she will eat less than the: 1,000 pound cow and 200 pound calf together. You’re reducing your forage intake, but you will still have a “factory” that’s just starting in the production, Saner said.

May 1 is another important date. Producers can look at their precipitation for the past months. If it’s below average, you may want to delay sending cows to pasture.

Between April 15 and May 10 is a time to further decrease the stocking rate, if cool season grass is not greening up and the forecast for the month out doesn’t call for rain. But delay turnout only if you know your hay and feed inventory is sound, the experts said.

Between May 20 and June 10, needle grasses will be finishing growth and wheatgrasses will grow rapidly. Compare your March to May precipitation to the average. If it’s below average, reduce stocking rates 30% to 40% or more, cull late calvers and opens and shorten the breeding season.

June 1 is another important trigger date. Look back at May and April precipitation. Below a certain point, it would trigger another reduction.

“Culling can be a painful thought,” Sander said. “The biggest worry is to have producers run out of forage and then have to sell even more of their livestock.”

While the recommendations may not work for everyone, Saner said it’s better to be proactive rather than reactive.

“You may be happier with the results,” he said.

Between June 15 and June 30, cool season grass is done growing, unless irrigated. Warm season grasses are at half of their growth and can benefit from rainfall after late June. Dry conditions might prompt producers to reduce stocking rates again and shorten the breeding season. Also, preg check, cull the lates and opens, and sell bulls, Saner said.

Most warm season growth is done by July 15, Benjamin said. If grass is struggling, cull late calvers, opens, bulls, he recommended. Creep feed will help, but it won’t reduce the amount of milk a calf consumes.

From Sept. 1-15, look at cool season pasture re-growth. Start planning for next year and how drought would affect production. Consider early weaning and early marketing for calves, Saner said.

If cornstalks are available, cattle might start grazing there in October or November. The stalk isn’t good quality forage, but the leaves, the husk and the corn left out in the field are. You may need to supplement with protein too, Saner said. When bringing in additional feed, watch for weeds and invasive plants in those areas.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.