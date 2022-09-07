Nebraska Angus tour set for Sept. 26-27

The Nebraska Angus Association will host its 2022 tour Sept. 26-27 in the northeastern district.
Angus enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the event, which will include ranch tours, producer displays, great food, door prizes, special interest stops, and speakers.
The tour will kick-off with registration at 8 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, at the Norfolk Lodge & Suites in Norfolk, Nebraska. From there the tour will move north to the Crofton area.
Morning events include a 9-hole golf scramble at Crofton Lakeside Golf Course and a Missouri River tour to Gavin’s Point Dam. For lunch the tour will move to the Lewis and Clark Pulley Museum and then drive to Heine Farms Feedyard.
People are also reading…
After Heine Farms Feedyard the tour will move to the first ranch stop, Poppe Bulls. After Poppe Bulls, the tour will end the day at Foxhoven Angus for a cattle display, dinner and entertainment by comedian Tyler Walsh.
On Tuesday, breakfast will be provided at Jindra Angus near Clarkson, and will include a tour of their cattle. Mid-morning the tour will continue to Ag Park in Columbus to see cattle displays from Frese Angus and Macholan Angus. This stop will also include sponsor presentations.
For lunch, the tour will move to the Bullodge located west of Fullerton. The stop will include cattle displays from Sonderup Angus, DBL Inc, Frenzen Angus, Dubas Cattle Co, Dodds Cattle and T&E Angus. At this stop tour goers will also be able to test out Dubas Livestock handling equipment.
The afternoon continues with a cattle display at the office of Wagonhammer Ranches in Albion. The day’s events will finish in Albion at Niewohner Arena located at the Boone County Fairgrounds with an evening meal and cattle displays from Circle B Livestock LLC and Scott Angus Cattle.
To conclude the evening there will be a brief program conducted by Certified Angus Beef and drawings for door prizes and the annual Nebraska Angus Association heifer raffle.
To register for the 2022 Nebraska Angus Tour contact Margo Lehn, the Nebraska Angus secretary and manager at 402-760-0386 or email at info@nebraskaangus.org. A registration form may also be found at www.nebraskaangus.org. Registrations for the tour are due by Sept. 15.