New chutes, balers and trailers aim to make cattle chores less of a chore

Designed and upgraded with cattle producers in mind, equipment companies are debuting their latest and greatest farm and ranch equipment in 2022.

Bob Ivester, parts and service manager at Merritt Trailers in Fremont, Nebraska, discussed their sturdy new trailers at the Nebraska Ag Expo in Lincoln last December.

The outer post is built with a punch-sided trailer, and the post gives it stiffness, he said Previously posts were made of 4-inch wide aluminum. The one is 50% wider.

The outer post stiffens the sidewalls, allowing livestock producers to put more weight on the trailer without warping the structure. When loading cattle in the field, it helps to limit flex of the trailer.

The trailers are built with a smooth interior wall to avoid bruising livestock and reduce the stress in hauling them.

“As cattle get stressed … their bodies produce a type of chemical composition and affects the meat, so it’s important to keep them in a low stress environment and keep them calm,” Ivester said.

There’s a high grip floor, brighter load lights inside the trailer, and the gate latch is more user friendly and tougher, Ivester said.

Making big round bales is more comfortable now that the ride itself is smoother and lower stress with Vermeer’s self-propelled ZR5 1200 hay baler.

“You can ride for 16 hours, and it feels like four,” said Dylan Tiemeyer of Vermeer. “Ride comfort is big, even on corn stalks, and it has a zero-turn radius”