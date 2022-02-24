New chutes, balers and trailers aim to make cattle chores less of a chore

Designed and upgraded with cattle producers in mind, equipment companies are debuting their latest and greatest farm and ranch equipment in 2022.
Bob Ivester, parts and service manager at Merritt Trailers in Fremont, Nebraska, discussed their sturdy new trailers at the Nebraska Ag Expo in Lincoln last December.
The outer post is built with a punch-sided trailer, and the post gives it stiffness, he said Previously posts were made of 4-inch wide aluminum. The one is 50% wider.
The outer post stiffens the sidewalls, allowing livestock producers to put more weight on the trailer without warping the structure. When loading cattle in the field, it helps to limit flex of the trailer.
The trailers are built with a smooth interior wall to avoid bruising livestock and reduce the stress in hauling them.
“As cattle get stressed … their bodies produce a type of chemical composition and affects the meat, so it’s important to keep them in a low stress environment and keep them calm,” Ivester said.
There’s a high grip floor, brighter load lights inside the trailer, and the gate latch is more user friendly and tougher, Ivester said.
Making big round bales is more comfortable now that the ride itself is smoother and lower stress with Vermeer’s self-propelled ZR5 1200 hay baler.
“You can ride for 16 hours, and it feels like four,” said Dylan Tiemeyer of Vermeer. “Ride comfort is big, even on corn stalks, and it has a zero-turn radius”
For feeding cattle, Vermeer offers a bale processor, feed wagons and TMR mixers.
“We sell it all, from the time you cut the first blade of hay to when you feed,” Tiemeyer said.
Vermeer’s TMR VS570 vertical mixer will process a full round bale, but producers can process silage, distillers grain or any commodity for feed, he said. Vermeer’s BPX9010 Bale Processor enables hay processing hay while driving along and distributing the chopped hay in a uniform windrow along the bunk line.
Sales did really well at the Nebraska Ag Expo, Tiemeyer said: “It’s been a good show.”
Apache has upgraded its red stationary hay feeders in recent years.
“They are more economical and are a lighter weight but will stand up to the bulls,” Apache sales representative Jim Beaver said.
From Apache’s red to Real-Tuff’s green cattle chutes, displays and onsite demonstrations captured many at the farm expo.
Real-Tuff’s new head gate makes for easier adjusting and eliminates the need to move pins. Previously, it was time consuming to take the pins in and out. Now, producers can adjust the head gate quickly from narrow to medium or wide for the size of the animal going through.
“There’s a new easy-release head gate, and you can add a neck sweep to it if you like, which locks the head in position so you can ear tag and brisket tag or mouth them and you can do all this if you’re in the barn by yourself, it’s especially helpful,” said Tonya Miller, sales manager at Real-Tuff Livestock Equipment in Mobridge, South Dakota.
“I also like the brisket bar, which keeps cattle from laying down, said Miller, who worked at the booth with her father Dave Dahlberg.
Real-Tuff added a new unit to the chute called the head gate helper, so the head gate can be closed while the operator is at the rear of the squeeze chute.
“It’s really nice that the head gate will catch the cows by itself when they walk in it,” said Dahlberg.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.