Corn projections bleak as much of the Midwest drought continues

CORN------

Corn closed the week 48 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were 58.3 million bushels (mb) and maintained the roughly 50 mb per week average "needed" pace in order for 2020/21 exports to reach the USDA's 2.850 billion bushel (bb) export projection. Over the last three weeks, exports averaged 59.3 mb per week versus 45.3 million per week during the same period last year. Cumulative export inspections of 2.186 bb are still up 73% from last year's 1.264 billion with 10 full weeks remaining in the 2020/21 marketing year.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US corn conditions dropped to 65% good or excellent versus 64% expected, 68% last week and 72% last year. Iowa fell 7% to only 56% good or excellent, Illinois was down 4% to 64%, Minnesota down 8% to 50%, North Dakota down 3% to 39%, and South Dakota was down 11% to 34% good or excellent.

U.S. ethanol production rebounded to 1.048 million barrels per day from (mbpd) the previous week's modest setback to 1.025 mbpd, reflecting a still-strong 17.4% increase from last year's same-week production of 893k bpd and was only 2.2% below same-week 2019 production. Ethanol production has averaged only 2.8% below 2019 levels over the last four weeks, more than supporting the USDA's current estimate. U.S. ethanol stocks rose to 887 million gallons from 865 mil gallons the week prior, hitting a 13-week high as a result of the fairly notable 90 million gallon total increase over the last four weeks. Ethanol stocks moved above year-ago levels for the first time in 20 weeks.