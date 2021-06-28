Corn projections bleak as much of the Midwest drought continues

CORN------
Corn closed the week 48 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were 58.3 million bushels (mb) and maintained the roughly 50 mb per week average "needed" pace in order for 2020/21 exports to reach the USDA's 2.850 billion bushel (bb) export projection. Over the last three weeks, exports averaged 59.3 mb per week versus 45.3 million per week during the same period last year. Cumulative export inspections of 2.186 bb are still up 73% from last year's 1.264 billion with 10 full weeks remaining in the 2020/21 marketing year.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US corn conditions dropped to 65% good or excellent versus 64% expected, 68% last week and 72% last year. Iowa fell 7% to only 56% good or excellent, Illinois was down 4% to 64%, Minnesota down 8% to 50%, North Dakota down 3% to 39%, and South Dakota was down 11% to 34% good or excellent.
U.S. ethanol production rebounded to 1.048 million barrels per day from (mbpd) the previous week's modest setback to 1.025 mbpd, reflecting a still-strong 17.4% increase from last year's same-week production of 893k bpd and was only 2.2% below same-week 2019 production. Ethanol production has averaged only 2.8% below 2019 levels over the last four weeks, more than supporting the USDA's current estimate. U.S. ethanol stocks rose to 887 million gallons from 865 mil gallons the week prior, hitting a 13-week high as a result of the fairly notable 90 million gallon total increase over the last four weeks. Ethanol stocks moved above year-ago levels for the first time in 20 weeks.
Strategy and outlook: Highs normally made this month ahead of the pollination and acreage report. Weather forecasts will determine long-term price direction. Producers should begin to hedge 2021 production and establish a minimum price floor at this time.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 45 and ¼ cents lower. Private exporters announced sales 798,000 mts of soybeans to China, 380,000 mts of soybeans to an unknown destination, and sales of 112,200 mts of soybean meal to Mexico.
In the weekly export inspections report, US soybean conditions dropped to 60% good or excellent versus 60% expected, 62% last week, and 70% last year. Iowa fell 4% to 57% good or excellent, Minnesota lost 8% to 53%, South Dakota was down 12% to 33%, North Dakota down 1% to 23% while Illinois improved 3% to 66% good or excellent.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US soybean conditions were below estimates at 62% good or excellent versus 65% expected, 67% last week, and 72% last year. US soybean plantings are 94% complete versus 95% expected, 90% last week, 92% last year, and 88% average. Iowa ratings fell 12% to 61% good or excellent, Illinois fell 10% to 63% and Minnesota fell 9% to 61% good or excellent. North Dakota is only 24% good or excellent with South Dakota 45% good or excellent.
Strategy and outlook: Weather forecasts will determine long-term price direction. Producers should begin to hedge 2021 production and establish a minimum price floor at this time.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 28 ¼ cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 5 ¾ cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 41 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports, in the second full week of the 2021/22 marketing year, were respectable at 20.2 mb and up from the previous week's 18.4 million. Cumulative export inspections of 46 mb compare to 55 million last year, with shipments needing to average roughly 16.4 mb per week throughout the marketing year versus last year's 17.7 million per week average from this point forward in order to reach the USDA's 900 mb export projection.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US winter wheat conditions dropped to 48% good or excellent versus 48% expected, 50% last week, and 50% last year. Winter wheat harvest advanced to 17% complete versus 16% expected, 4% last week, 27% last year, and 26% average. Spring wheat conditions fell a whopping 10% to 27% good or excellent versus 35% expected 37% last week, and 75% last year. North Dakota was down 10% to 19% good or excellent, South Dakota was down 12% to 5%, Minnesota lost 20% to 48% and Montana lost 7% to 43% good or excellent.
Strategy and outlook: The spring wheat belt will badly need moisture this month or prices will soar higher. Winter wheat harvest has begun in the far Southern Plains.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed 87 cents higher while feeder cattle closed $3.82 higher.
The monthly Cattle On Feed report came in slightly friendly compared to pre-report estimates. On feed supplies are supportive at 100.2% versus estimates of 101.7%. This was below last month's 104.7% inventory figure and represents 11.699 million head. Placements were also less than expected at 93.1% versus estimates of 94.6% and well below last month's 127.2% figure and represents 1.911 million head. The marketings of cattle were strong at 123.4% versus estimates of 123.6% and totaled 1.870 million head for the month.
Last week, fed cattle trade was light in the North this week at mostly $125 to $126/cwt live and $197 dressed – $1 to $2 higher than last week. Very light volumes traded in the South at mostly $122 which is steady relative to last week’s trade.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 5,844 head listed for sale and sold 64 head at an average of $122.00.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 9 pounds from last week at 882 pounds. This is 10 pounds lower than this time last year and marks a new low for 2021.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 16,900 mts reported for 2021 with shipments of 18,200 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the 3rd and 4th quarters should be bullish for values.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $7.25 lower.
In the monthly cold storage report, total red meat supplies in freezers were down 4% from the previous month and down 3% from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were down 8% from the previous month and down 1% from last year. Frozen pork supplies were up 1% from the previous month but down 1% from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 3% from last month but down 40% from last year.
The quarterly hogs and pigs report was released on Thursday and U.S. inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2021 was 75.7 million head. This was down 2% from June 1, 2020, but up 1% from March 1, 2021. Breeding inventory, at 6.23 million head, was down 2% from last year, but up slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 69.4 million head, was down 2% from last year, but up 1% from last quarter.
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending June 19, 2021 has weights slipping to 279.3 pounds versus 281.5 pounds last week and 285.6 pounds last year.
This week's net pork sales of 28,600 mts reported for 2021 with shipments of 33,600 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Strong exports and tightening supplies will allow for higher prices into the summer months. Producers can manage risk by using put options that leave upside potential available.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.