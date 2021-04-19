Markets: Ethanol production rises dramatically, stocks remain lowest since 2014

CORN------

Corn closed the week 10 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports came in at 62.4 million bushels (mb). Corn inspections need to average 51.7 mb for the remainder of the marketing year to reach the new revised USDA forecast.

The USDA US corn plantings reached 4% complete, up from 2% last week, 3% last year, and the average pace of 3%.

In the weekly Energy Information Adminstration report, U.S. ethanol production declined to 941,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 975,000 bpd and was a massive 65% higher than last year's same-week production of 570,000 bpd. U.S. ethanol stocks last week ticked down to 862 million gallons (20.518 million barrels) from 867 million gallons (20.642 mil barrels) the week prior, the 7th decline in stocks over the last 8 weeks. Ethanol stocks remain the lowest for mid-April since 2014.

Strategy and outlook: With new highs recorded and the next fundamental news focusing on spring planting, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and begin to hedge 2021 production and establish a minimum price floor. Look for highs to be made in the spring to summer timeframe.

SOYBEANS------

Soybeans closed the week 30 cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 132,000 metric tons (mts) of soybeans to China and 110,000 mts of soybeans to Bangladesh.