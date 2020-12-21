Soybean exports remain strong

Corn closed the week 3 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were 34.9 million bushels, right in line with most-recent four-week average exports. Last year's exports during the same period averaged roughly 23 million bushels per week.
Cumulative export inspections of 470 million bushels are up 65% from last year's 285 million, leaving exports needing to average a very strong 54.4 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.65 billion bushel export projection. That’s compared to last year's 36.3 million per week average from this point forward.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production fell to an average of 957,000 barrels per day, a seven-week low, versus 991,000 barrels the prior week.
Ethanol stocks rose to a six-month high of 22.9 million barrels versus 22.1 million last week and 21.8 million the same week last year.
Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options.
SOYBEANS
Soybeans closed the week unchanged. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports for the week ended Dec. 10 were strong again at 87 million bushels, right in line with the most-recent four-week average of 89.2 million bushels, but down modestly from the previous week's 95 million.
Cumulative export inspections of 1.179 billion bushels remain up 72% from last year's 687 million bushels at this time. That means weekly exports need to average roughly 25.1 million bushels through the end of the marketing year to reach the USDA's 2.2 billion bushel annual projection.
The monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) crush report saw crush at 181.018 million bushels, compared to estimates of 180 million. This was down from last month’s 185.2 million but well above last year’s 164.9 and a new record. Soybean oil stocks at 1.558 million pounds was slightly above estimates of 1.548 and above last month’s 1.487 and 1.448 last year.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have sold soybeans off the combine as there is no carry and the market told you not to store soybeans. Producers should have re-owned production using futures and options in deferred contracts. The key part of the South American growing season is directly ahead of the U.S.
WHEAT
Chicago wheat closed 40 cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 40 1/2 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 19 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters bought 235,000 metric tons from Romania and the Ukraine.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were disappointing at 9.6 million bushels and were the lowest in eight weeks and second lowest of the 28 weeks so far of 2020-2021.
Cumulative export inspections of 505 million bushels are still holding onto a minor 1% gain from last year's 499 million, but with total export sales on the books up nearly 13% on the year, exports should not have any problem keeping up with the 18 million bushel per week needed pace in order to reach the USDA’s 985 million bushel export projection for the time being.
Strategy and outlook: Large supplies of wheat in Russia, Australia and Canada will force these countries to export supplies to the world. Producers should not be carrying unprotected product.
LIVE & FEEDER CATTLE
Live cattle closed $1.37 higher while feeder cattle closed 2 cents lower.
The monthly cattle on feed report should be considered slightly negative but very near expectations. On-feed supplies came in right at expectations at 100.05 versus estimates of 99.9%. The on-feed figures are near record large and are expected to grow in January, February and March. Placements came in at 91.1%, slightly above estimates. Marketings were at 98.3%.
Last week, moderate fed cattle cash trade in the North occurred from $105 to $108 live and $165 to $168 dressed – $2 lower to $1 higher. Light to moderate volumes in the South traded at primarily $108 – steady with last week.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had technical difficulties which prevented the sale from happening. The next sale will be on a new platform and was scheduled for Dec. 23.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were 1 pound heavier compared to the prior week at 922, making them 10 pounds above last year.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 10,100 metric tons with shipments of 19,300 tons reported.
Strategy and outlook: Supplies of cattle are expected to increase in January and extend until April. These supplies are expected to cap rallies during the winter months and exportable demand is needed to keep values from declining from current levels. Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential.
LEAN HOGS
Lean hogs closed the week $3.22 lower
Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending December 12 at 290.4 pounds versus 291.1 pounds the previous week and 287 last year.
Last week's net pork sales of 39,900 metric tons with shipments at 42,000. China bought 11,600 metric tons and took shipments of 12,800.
Strategy and outlook: Strong exports of U.S. pork and higher product values have rallied futures off their lows. As the market rallies into resistance, producers should at a minimum, use a put/call spread to lock in profits.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.
