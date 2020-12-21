Soybean exports remain strong

Brian Hoops Columnist Follow Brian Hoops Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Corn closed the week 3 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were 34.9 million bushels, right in line with most-recent four-week average exports. Last year's exports during the same period averaged roughly 23 million bushels per week.

Cumulative export inspections of 470 million bushels are up 65% from last year's 285 million, leaving exports needing to average a very strong 54.4 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.65 billion bushel export projection. That’s compared to last year's 36.3 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production fell to an average of 957,000 barrels per day, a seven-week low, versus 991,000 barrels the prior week.

Ethanol stocks rose to a six-month high of 22.9 million barrels versus 22.1 million last week and 21.8 million the same week last year.

Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options.

SOYBEANS

Soybeans closed the week unchanged. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports for the week ended Dec. 10 were strong again at 87 million bushels, right in line with the most-recent four-week average of 89.2 million bushels, but down modestly from the previous week's 95 million.