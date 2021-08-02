Last chance to register for 2021 SDSU Extension Feedlot Shortcourse

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension encourages cattle feeders and backgrounders from South Dakota and surrounding states to attend this year's Feedlot Shortcourse.
According to Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate and event organizer, part of this year's program will be devoted to the market conditions for both feed and cattle.
"In today’s volatile market climate, effective risk management is critically important for the long-term success of any cattle feeding business. Matt Diersen's presentation will provide cattle feeders greater insight on risk management practices that they can use immediately on their operations," Rusche said. "Increased feed costs dramatically increase the value of cost control, capturing efficiencies and maximizing the value of data in cattle feeding today. Alfred DiConstanzo does a fantastic job of using real-world examples combined with the latest research to give feeders practical ideas to improve their business."
The 2021 Feedlot Shortcourse returns to campus Aug. 11 and 12 and will be held at the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility (CCERF) classroom, located at 2901 Western Ave. in Brookings.
Below is the schedule for this year's Feedlot Shortcourse:
Wednesday, Aug. 11 (all times are CDT)
- 1 p.m. Welcome and Introductions
- 1:15 p.m. "Bunk Management," Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension
- 2 p.m. "Lameness in Feedlot Cattle," Russ Daly, SDSU Extension Veterinarian, State Public Health Veterinarian and Professor
- 3 p.m. Break
- 3:15 p.m. "Risk Management and Cattle Market Basis," Matt Diersen, SDSU Extension Risk/Business Management Specialist and Professor
- 4 p.m. "Controlling Costs in Challenging Times," Alfredo DiConstanzo, University of Minnesota Professor of Beef Cattle Nutrition and Management
- Closing, group dinner and discussion
Thursday, Aug. 12
- 7:30 a.m. Health technologies, Ruminant Nutrition Center (3601 Medary Ave., Brookings)
- 8:15 a.m. Feed mixing, Ruminant Nutrition Center
- 9:30 a.m. Break and drive to CCERF
- 10 a.m. "Using Data to Drive Decisions," Alfredo DiConstanzo
- 10:45 a.m. "Growth Technologies," Zach Smith, SDSU Assistant Professor
- 11:30 a.m. "Feedyard Assessment Program," Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator
- Closing, lunch and travel home
The registration fee is $150 and includes both days of the Feedlot Shortcourse. To register before Aug. 11, please visit the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events).
For more information, contact Rusche at Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu.