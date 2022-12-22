A voice for cattle feeders

A Broken Bow, Nebraska cattle feeder will be inducted into the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame.

Jerry Adams, owner and operator of Adams Land and Cattle, will be honored at a ceremony prior to the NCBA’s national convention in New Orleans on Jan. 31, 2023. The convention takes place Feb. 1-3.

Adams said he’s humbled to be included in the lists of individuals that have made lasting contributions to the cattle feeding industry.

“I never did think I would be honored like that because we’ve got such great outstanding individuals,” he said.

Adams has been active in the organization since the early 1970s when he started feeding cattle. He’s been a part of other industry organizations on both the state and national levels as well.

He was even one of the founding members of the Nebraska Beef Producers and Beef Alliance, a national organization made up of the nine largest feedlots in the U.S., of which Adams Land and Cattle is one.

The company is also the largest cattle feeding company in Nebraska.

Adams said Beef Alliance gives a vital national voice to cattle feeders, because the industry is often dominated by cow-calf operations, simply due to the vast number of cow/calf producers versus a much smaller number of feeders.

Adams spoke with both pride and humility about his operation. He’s particularly proud of it being a multi-generational business. Originally started by his father, two of Adams’ three kids are involved and his grandkids are starting to help out as well.

Much like Adams’ humility, the company came from humble origins.

Adams’ father, Russel Adams Jr., started the operation in 1950 when he bought 320 acres just east of Broken Bow. He started a small dairy, fed a few head of cattle and hogs and raised corn and hay.

Today, Adams Land and Cattle, which Adams co-owns with his brother William Adams, feeds 125,000 head in three different Nebraska finishing lots. They also have roughly 100,000 cattle in a backgrounding network that spans 85 locations across the nation.

The key to his success is the company’s quality managers and employees, Adams said.

“All the employees over all the years really become part of the Adams family,” he said.

Along with outstanding management and employees, Adams said data is another driver of his company’s success.

“We’re almost a data or technology company that feeds a few cattle,” he said, adding that they are a very data driven company.

Currently, sustainability is a primary focus for the company.

Adams Land and Cattle tracks each individual animal from the time they own them, through backgrounding, the feedlot and through the processing plant.

They’re also able to track greenhouse gas production on individual animals every day, he said, which has helped them reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They’re working tirelessly to help change the narrative, Adams said, referring to the negative impression many have on the ag industry.

“A lot of the stuff we do in agriculture, cattle feeding, crops, is actually really helping out to decrease greenhouse gasses by using different production or technologies,” he said.

For Adams, taking care of the community is just as important as taking care of the earth.

Adams said he truly enjoys giving back both at the local and state level, being particularly involved in Custer County economic development. They’ve helped bring in Mid-Plains Community College, a new community college in the Broken Bow community along with a satellite location of Bellevue University. Adams has also helped Broken Bow build a new regional judicial center.

This past October, Adams Land and Cattle organized its fourth annual “Food 4 Youth” challenge in which they partner with local businesses and schools to assist with their backpack programs, which provide food and other needed items to send home with students.

Last year, the company donated $6,830 and 5,632 items in their third annual challenge.

The NCBA Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame was created in 2009 in order to honor the exceptional visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle-feeding industry, according to a press release issued by the organization.

“Cattle feeders continue to play a key role in making the United States the world’s most efficient producer of safe, quality beef. The 2023 inductees exemplify the visionary leaders who have made lasting contributions to the cattle-feeding industry,” Cliff Becker, senior vice president, Farm Journal, and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member, said in the same release.

Adams will be inducted with one other cattle feeder, the late Ed Barrett of Barrett Crofoot Feedyards in Hereford, Texas.