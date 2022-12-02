Bison basics: Experts from Tanka Fund provide overview of what it takes to raise bison

Bison are tough creatures that can stand up to the brutal weather and rugged landscape of the prairie. Fencing and working facilities also need to be tough and sturdy for those raising commercial herds.

Three experts from the Tanka Fund shared their knowledge about what it takes to raise bison in a webinar ahead of National Bison Day in early November. The Tanka Fund is a nonprofit based on the Pine Ridge Reservation in Kyle, South Dakota, focused on restoring native prairie and returning buffalo to the land.

Fencing is one of the first things to consider when getting into bison. Female can weigh about 1,000 pounds. Males, more than twice that. A typical adult stands more than 6 feet tall, and they can jump 6 feet in the air.

The animals are harder to contain than cattle.

“Buffalo only go where they want to go,” said Jennifer Malaterre, senior technical assistant for the Tanka Fund. “But if you go slow and steady and hold them quietly, they go pretty good.”

Fencing around a bison pasture will need taller posts and five or six strands of barbed wire. That drives the cost of fencing higher. At $10,000 to $15,000 per mile, the cost is about one-third higher than cattle fence, Malaterre said. Handling facilities can cost $50,000 to $70,000. For those leasing grazing round, the usually seek out longer lease terms in order to justify the cost of putting up fence, Malaterre said.

Compared to cattle, raising bison is a more hands-off endeavor. The hearty animals don’t need help calving, and there’s no need to artificially inseminate, castrate or dehorn.

Breeding season is mostly limited to the annual rut, which runs from mid-July to late August.

“So you don’t need to remove the bulls. They typically leave cows alone,” Tanka fund executive director Trudy Ecoffey said.

Cows breed at age 2 and carry calves for 285 days like cattle. Ecoffey recommends having one bull to breed every 10 to 15 cows.

Mothers and daughters tend to keep their offspring close to them, and older bulls typically situate themselves off somewhere else in the pasture. It’s a herd hierarchy much like horses have, Ecoffey said, with a lead cow.

“They’re very family-oriented,” she said.

Bison thrive with expansive pastures to graze, but they can be maintained in smaller areas. Stocking rates, at two to three cow-calf pairs per acre, is the same as cattle.

A project the Tanka Fund works with in Texas runs 10 animals on 60 acres. Working with smaller pastures in a rotational grazing set-up, Ecoffey said bison are easy to train.

Their needs are similar to cattle when it comes to nutrition. A full grown bison will eat about 24 pounds of dry vegetation a day, Ecoffey said. A young buffalo on pasture will gain about 2.5 to 4 pounds per day on average, Malaterre added.

Grain feeding will allow them to put on more weight, but their stomachs are sensitive to “hot” feeds like corn and oats and domestic hay like alfalfa. Ecoffey recommends rancher introduce those feeds slowly.

Bison on pasture can be good for the landscape. Malaterre noted a studies have shown improved soil quality where bison graze compared to cattle on regenerative grazing systems.

“Buffalo graze in a different way than cattle do,” she said.

It stimulates root growth and encourages diversity among plants on the land.

“Buffalo, because they evolved with the landscape in North America, they seem to utilize the forages better,” Ecoffey added.

When it comes to bison health, pinkeye is a common problem in ranch-raised bison herds. They can also suffer from mycoplasma bovis, brucellosis, tuberculosis, anthrax, types of pneumonia, and malignant catarrhal fever, a disease found in sheep that can blind and kill a bison.

“Be cautious if there are sheep herds near,” Ecoffey said.

There are no vaccines made specifically for bison. Ranchers use vaccines designed for cattle, but there’s been very little study as to how effective those are, Ecoffey said.

Many ranchers vaccinate their bison in order to make their neighbors with cattle more comfortable.

“People think all buffalo have brucellosis, but that’s not the case,” Ecoffey said.

Brucellosis or bangs disease has been eradicated in almost every state, aside from some cases in the Yellowstone National Park bison herd.

Because it’s so stressful for bison to be handled and confined, vaccines are usually done once a year in the fall at an annual roundup. Animals that need attention otherwise are usually singled out using a dart gun.

It’s typically for a bison not to show signs of illness until it’s very sick, according to Ecoffey.

“I usually say either a buffalo is healthy or a buffalo is dead,” she said.

South Dakota State University has been offering more guidance on raising bison with the creation of the Center of Excellence for Bison Studies in Rapid City two years ago. SDSU and the Tanka Fund are partners in a new project focused on helping bison and beef producers stand up to climate change.

The effort was awarded up to $80 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Tanka Fund will work with Native producers and other minority cattle and buffalo producers to plan grazing management systems that are in line with climate-smart practices.