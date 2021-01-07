‘Chicken backpacks’ set scene for advanced sensor technology

The latest craze in livestock technology is chicken backpacks, and they’re leading researchers to a bold new world full of unanswered questions.

Out west this past summer, University of California-Riverside entomologist Amy Murillo conducted an intriguing experiment, strapping accelerometer sensors loaded with complex algorithms onto chickens. After studying immense amounts of sensor data, her end-result was the development of a brand new insect detection system for fowl.

“What’s kind of unique about what we did, we were using this technology to figure out what birds do when they’re sick with these parasites,” Murillo explained. “We’re tracking different movements and behaviors.”

During her study, Murillo found that heavily parasitized birds spent much more time preening. It became the basis of the research team’s sensor algorithms, to detect and track an uptick in grooming patterns and other behaviors indicative of specific parasitic infestations.

Murillo’s findings will allow researchers and Extension educators to better advise farmers and ranchers on pest control. If they see increased grooming, they need to be scouting and treating, Murillo said.

“It really helps producers be more targeted in their insecticide use, and also know that it’s working,” Murillo said.

With sensor technology advanced to detecting parasites on poultry, Murillo said it’s only a matter of time before it translates to the large livestock sector.

“It’s completely feasible to do this with other animals, using this type of sensor,” Murillo said. “You need to identify the behavior you’re interested in, such as when cattle flick their tails … to agitate flies. The behaviors related to flies and insect pressure — if you watch what the sensor does when an animal performs that behavior, then collect the data and find a common pattern, you can train the algorithm to identify that behavior.”