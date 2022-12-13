Drought expected to impact cattle numbers, prices for years to come

“I think the message is we’ve had mass liquidation.”
That’s the take of Kevin Good of CattleFax describing how the 2022 drought affected the U.S. cattle industry.
It’s the fourth-straight year of herd liquidation and the third year of a la Niña weather pattern, so where are we at, and what’s ahead?
The biggest liquidation took place in the driest parts of the country, from the Central Plains and south, in Good’s observation. While more specific numbers will come out in the oncoming months, he said ranchers likely took a different approach to handle drought challenges based on where they were located.
“Typically, you’d cull the oldest cattle first,” Good said from his office in Colorado. “After that, you have to make some tough decisions. Many ranchers would likely not keep their replacement heifers because it’s a couple-year process on those before you get a financial return.”
That’s why the industry is seeing an elevated number of heifers on feed and a higher number of heifers being slaughtered. The culling process starts with old and less-productive cows, and if cattle are open, Good said they’re going to town. If the culling has to continue for any reason, the choices only get tougher.
“Then you have to choose between the younger or the middle-aged and most-productive cows, and that’s when it gets even harder,” Good said.
Without grass to graze animals on during a drought, life gets difficult for beef producers. Jim Faulstich is a producer from Highmore, South Dakota, who said having to buy expensive feed only adds to the burden on ranchers.
“If there’s no grass to graze or stored feed, you’re out of business,” he said. “The number one expense in the cattle business is feed, whether it’s stuff you’ve grown, stored or bought. And the cost to buy feed is very high right now.”
His Daybreak Ranch didn’t suffer a great deal from this year’s drought. But they were really dry going into the grazing season and did make some adjustments.
“We sent our yearling steers away, but we didn’t do anything differently as far as our base cow herd and replacement heifers,” he said.
Further west from Highmore, Faulstich said it was a different story because those producers stayed dry for most of the summer. A lot of ranchers had to disperse either some or all of their herds. Those that did keep at least some cattle spent a lot of money on buying feed.
Nebraska is one state that’s been a little more aggressive in selling their cull cattle than others in the central U.S. Elliot Dennis is a livestock marketing and risk management specialist with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. He said a big part of selling that many cattle is the good price for culling cows.
“It’s a higher price than we’ve seen in recent years,” Dennis said. “I think people who had older cows or didn’t have as much forage this year saw that higher price and grabbed themselves some profit. While we were a little more aggressive than some states in the central region, we saw more selling in the Southwest and Southern Plains, where the drought was more extreme.”
The total number of cows sold will have a big say in what the U.S. cattle breeding stock will be in 2023. Dennis said the number of heifers kept for breeding is a key to predicting the market next year.
“We see that in the number of heifers currently on-feed as a portion of all cattle on-feed in feedlots,” he said, “and in how many heifers get sold at auctions. The number of heifers that stayed on feed has been very elevated in that 40-43% range. That indicates producers are retaining heifers, which means the 2023 calf crop is going to be lower. So is the 2024 calf crop because heifers are bred next year will start to calve through 2024.”
Cattle markets are cyclical in nature. Higher prices mean more cattle production, which leads to too many cattle and lower prices. In 2019 and 2020, when COVID hit, prices went much lower. However, Kevin Good of CattleFax said prices are beginning to come back up again, and it’s due to a combination of drought, higher inputs costs, energy costs, and labor costs.
“It’s a combination of things, but the drought is driving this right now,” Good said. “But we are seeing the highest prices in the market since 2015. We do have a lot of cattle going through the system now because we couldn’t process them during COVID. Because of the drought, we just kept pulling more from the country and placing more than we should be because there’s no place to go.
“That means prices will likely go higher over the next three or four years due to tighter supplies,” Good added.
Dennis, the Extension expert, said they’re forecasting higher prices in 2023 and 2024 because of that lower supply.
“For 5-600-weights, we’re forecasting an average price in the $190-$195 range,” he said. “Also, we see weights in the 7-800 range around $178. But, since we came out with those numbers, we’re continuing to see herd liquidation so those prices could move even higher over the next two years.”
At Daybreak Ranch, Faulstich said they have a drought management plan in place for years like this. They keep a destocking plan in case the rain shuts off. For example, they sent the yearling steers away this year, the first move in their operational drought plan.
“I wish we wouldn’t have done that because it started raining in April,” he said. “We saw tremendous growth out in the pastures, which I didn’t think was possible given how dry it was.
“Destocking is usually the best way to go financially,” Faulstich said. “If you have to completely destock, that’s a big hurdle. You can always custom graze. There are always people looking for cattle so it’s not the end of the world if you do have to completely destock.”
Chad Smith can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.