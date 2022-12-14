 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fence of the future

UNL grad designs virtual fencing system that can do more than contain cattle without posts and wire

Virtual fence (2).JPG

Corral’s collars use solar power to charge the battery. They ideally have a two-year battery life. The goal, creator Jack Keating said, is to reduce the number of times a producer has to take the collars on or off.

 Submitted photo

Jack Keating grew up near Atkinson in north central Nebraska. As the youngest of three brothers, he often got the least desirable jobs.

“I got tired of running fence and fixing post holes,” Keating said.

Fast forward to today, Keating is the founder of a company that’s allowing ranchers to contain their cattle and move from pasture to pasture without an actual fence. Corral Technologies offers virtual fencing that uses GPS to set boundaries. Cattle wear collars that beep and emit a shock if the animal attempts to cross the boundary.

“Being able to do any grazing system you want to is now feasible, even if you have other jobs, which many ranchers do,” Keating said.

With fence lines drawn virtually on a software program, ranchers can divide their pastures and change boundaries without the physical work out on the land. It’s a system that fits with rotational grazing methods where cattle graze smaller paddocks and move often in an effort to build soil nutrients and stimulate grass growth. Healthier pastures can support more cattle.

Keating-Jack.jpg

Jack Keating

“The big benefit is increasing number of cows per acre,” Keating said.

Adjusting pasture sizes and increasing stocking densities encourages cattle to graze areas they might typically avoid, such as a back corner or a high hill they might have to work to get to.

“Typically you get a more uniform use across the pasture,” said Mitch Stephenson, range management specialist and associate director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

Over the last year, he’s been working with university researchers to test virtual fencing systems on about 50 head at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory. They’re evaluating how virtual fence can help manage grazing in ways that better utilize the grass resources they have, Stephenson said.

They’ve found that the technology works, he said, and he sees a future for it, but rangeland management skills are still important.

“It’s never going to take the place of a skilled herdsman that knows how to graze his rangelands,” Stephenson said.

He encourages any ranchers considering a virtual fencing system to consider the cost of material and labor of standard barbed wire fence. There’s the cost to maintain the fence and the work it would take if the fence needs to be moved.

As with any new technology, setting up a virtual fencing system comes with a big price tag. Some companies offer a package that includes collars, a base tower, signal boosters and software, according to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Beef Watch article. Some come with subscription fees, maintenance and installation charges.

Virtual fence (1).JPG

Cattle wearing collars for the Corral Technologies virtual fencing system graze on pasture. The system allows ranchers to move fence lines virtually.

It’s been reported by South Dakota Public Broadcasting and others that another virtual fencing company, Vence, charges about $10,000 for the base station that operates the GPS system and leases each collar for about $35 per year. Vence, a California company, is being acquired by Merck Animal Health.

The virtual system does more than replace the posts and wires of an actual fence. The collars that cattle wear can also monitor cattle health. Keating and the Corral team are working to collect more health analytics – determining if a cow is in heat at breeding time, for instance, or spotting a sick calf.

With GPS abilities, ranchers can collect data on where cattle are congregating and make management decisions to encourage them to use the whole pasture.

“We’re making sure we’re getting the best data for them,” Keating said.

Stephenson compared it to the insights farmers gain on their fields from precision farming technologies.

“As more companies come on board there’s really some phenomenal science and technology behind these unites and what they’re going to be able to provide,” he said.

Monitoring cattle health is one benefit. Ranchers can also apply precision management techniques to their pastures. Overtime, it can encourage the growth of more forage.

Fencing off areas to allow the grass to rest and recover helps enhance some soil health metrics, Stephenson said.

Not overgrazing, instead leaving residual forage, can help build the soil’s capacity to hold more water, according to South Dakota State University Extension, which put out a series of articles on five range management principles this fall. Better management can help pastures stand up to drought.

“We can get more days out of pasture,” Keating said, adding that the more time cattle spend grazing translates to not having to buy so much expensive hay to feed through the winter months.

Keating’s family run 150 head on their home place in Holt County, Nebraska. He remembers when he was younger listening to his dad ponder why they had invisible fences for dogs but not for cattle. It’s a question that stuck with the young rancher, but he said he wasn’t about to start digging ditches to burry an invisible fence line like the system for pets requires.

Virtual fence (4).JPG

A virtual fencing system can help divide pastures for more intensive grazing, helping utilize areas that cattle otherwise ignore. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is testing one type of system at their Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory.

His schooling at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln helped build his technical background to explore virtual fencing solutions. He started developing Corral before he graduated in 2020 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Starting with dog collars to prove out some of his questions, his project went from just a device to a system that keeps cows in a fence. That changed when Corral was accepted into The Combine incubator program for Nebraska businesses.

“That’s where the actual business took off,” he said. “We started building a business instead of building 3D models.”

In April 2021, Corral was the grand prize winner at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Business Pitch Event. Competing with more than 50 other teams, Corral took the top prize of $25,000. That award lead to a Nebraska Innovation Fund Prototype Grant from the state Department of Economic Development.

This past summer Corral worked with three ranchers across Nebraska to test the system in different environment and with different ages of cows. It helped spur some major improvements to the collars the cattle wear.

Cattle can be pretty rough with their neckwear, and they’re exposed to the elements. Like with any wearable technology put on animal, from collars to ear tags, sometimes they break, fall off or short out, Stephenson said of their experience on the Gudmundsen Ranch.

Corral’s collars are designed to adjust to the size of the animal’s neck and have a counterweight to keep them from flipping over. They’re fitting with solar panels that keep the battery power charged. It’s designed to last two years, ideally.

“Our goal is to reduce the amount of time spent in a chute messing around with this,” Keating said.

The collars could be put on at calving or preg checking, he said, and “you’ll be able to not touch that device for two years.”

The collars emit a sound when the animal gets close to a virtual fence boundary. If they get closer, it will give off more sound, and if they get closer to the line still, it will give a shock.

“Once they’re trained, they will respond to sound most of the time,” Keating said.

Cattle at the Gudmundsen Ranch learned rather quickly to associate that sound with a shock and stop at the barrier before a shock is emitted, Stephenson said. And when fence boundaries change, it doesn’t take much time for the animals to learn they can move past that barrier, he said.

Corral collars are designed to give stimulation from the left and right sides, making it possible to steer the cattle to where they should be.

Keating will be working through the winter to test the latest version of Corral collars. He plans to roll out 2,000 devices to ranchers in key states next spring.

To inquire about the project, Keating said ranchers should visit his website, corraltech.com, where they can enter their contact information on the “waitlist” page. Keating said he will call them personally to talk about pre-ordering.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor

Pinhook Farm receives first Iowa Leopold Conservation Award

Pinhook Farm receives first Iowa Leopold Conservation Award

Seth Watkins was 10 years old when he nursed a cold, muddy calf back to health in the warmth of the family farmhouse with a shot of Bourbon. It was a formative event for a young caretaker who now uses cattle to help heal his farm’s landscape.

The land Seth farms with his wife Christy, and children Spencer and Tatum, has been in his family since 1848. His ancestors inherited deep, rich soils on the Southern Iowa Drift Plain, but that changed over time. Prairie was plowed under to grow corn. Erosion from gullies and ditches increased while biodiversity diminished.

When Seth inherited and bought parts of what would become Pinhook Farm near Clarinda in southwest Iowa, in the 1990s, he had a different vision. He would emulate how Native Americans once stewarded the land by not tilling it, and return much of it to grass to rotationally graze livestock rather than grow row crops.

Yet Seth knew he couldn’t attain sustainability without profitability. Early in his career he created a business plan that convinced Fontanelle Hybrids to buy enough land in Iowa to graze 450 beef cattle that he would manage. Today, Seth manages about 900 acres of crops, prairie, and forests for other landowners across Page, Taylor and Adams counties. The Watkins own 320 acres and rent 2,790 acres to grow the grass, hay and corn needed to feed their herd of 600 beef cow-calf pairs.

Pinhook Farm has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Iowa Leopold Conservation Award. Seth, Christy, Spencer and Tatum Watkins were presented with the $10,000 award at The Big Soil Health Event in Cedar Falls.

“One look at what the Watkins family has done provides an impressive goal for other farmers,” said John Whitaker, Conservation Districts of Iowa executive director.

Early on, Seth seeded new pastures for rotational grazing, and used cover crops and a no-till cropping system to reduce erosion while increasing the soil’s capacity to infiltrate and hold water. He relied on geospatial technology to determine which conservation practices would benefit different parts of the farm.

Seth removed ditches, built 14 ponds and established a wetland to naturally drain hundreds of acres of his farmland. Another 42 ponds have been built on land under his management. To diversify his farm’s income and provide wildlife habitat, Seth regularly plants nut and fruit-bearing trees around ponds that are restricted from livestock.

Seth credits his conservation ethic to having artistic parents, and to his own love of learning. Although the 1980s farm crisis denied him a college education, he’s as an avid reader and regular participant in on-farm research projects related to growing cover crops and integrating prairie strips into crop fields.

Seth will be first to tell you his neighbors think he’s crazy. That doesn’t stop him from doing right by the land, and talking about it to anybody who will listen. That includes his advocacy for getting more marginal farmland enrolled into the federal Conservation Reserve Program for environmentally-sensitive areas.

The 100 acres enrolled in CRP at Pinhook Farm are restored prairies and windbreaks, shallow water habitats, and riparian buffers. All of these areas have seen in influx of songbirds, Monarch butterflies and beneficial pollinators.

In looking to the future, the Watkins entered into a permanent conservation easement that ensures Pinhook Farm will always be protected from the plow.

As for the calf that was nursed with Bourbon. Seth named her Scotch, and she lived to the ripe old age of 15.

Just as Pinhook Farm’s landscape has evolved, Seth says he always thought cattle were what he loved about agriculture, but he’s come to see it’s the land he truly loves.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust annually present the Leopold Conservation Award to farmers, ranchers and forestland owners in 24 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Iowa, the award is presented with state partners: Conservation Districts of Iowa, Farmers National Company, and Practical Farmers of Iowa.

Earlier this year, Iowa landowners were encouraged to apply (or be nominated) for the award. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders. Among the outstanding Iowa landowners nominated for the award were finalists: Vic and Cindy Madsen of Audubon in Audubon County, and Loran Steinlage of West Union in Fayette County.

Cattle find their place on regenerative ranch

Cattle find their place on regenerative ranch

Michael Thompson and his brother Brian were told there wasn’t a future for them at Thompson Farm & Ranch. However, the avid learner and experimenter knew there had to be a different (and more profitable) way to grow crops and raise cattle.

