Limousin foundation elects Nebraska producer to board

The North American Limousin Foundation (NALF) elected new members and officers for its board of directors during the annual meeting held in Oklahoma City Jan. 4, and Wood Lake, Nebraska producer Rob Brawner was one of two newly elected directors.
The other new face to the board was Joey Freund of Elizabeth, Colorado. they will serve three-year terms.
Nebraska also has the new board president. Dan Hunt of Oxford was selected to succeed Curt Wieczorek of Mount Vernon, South Dakota.
Bruce Lawrence of Anton, Texas was chosen to serve as vice president. The remaining executive committee consists of Wade Beckman of Roberts, Idaho as secretary; Mark Barker of Newcastle, Oklahoma, serving as treasurer; and Randy Corns of Altoona, Kansas, as member-at-large. Wieczorek will continue on the executive committee as ex-officio.
The additional breeders on the 16-member NALF board of directors include Joe Moore of Raphine, Virginia; Ronn Cunningham, Rose, Oklahoma; Troy Gulotta, Independence, Louisiana; Kevin Ochsner, Kersey, Colorado; Jerry Wulf, Morris, Minnesota; Jay Wilder, Snook, Texas; Austin Hager, Karlsruhe, North Dakota; and Bart Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wisconsin.
Two retiring board members were honored for their service: Gary Fuchs of Cameron, Texas and Charles Linhart of Leon, Iowa.