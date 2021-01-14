 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limousin foundation elects Nebraska producer to board

Limousin foundation elects Nebraska producer to board

Beef Breeds Limousin 6

A Limousin cow stands next to her calf.

 Photo courtesy North American Limousin Foundation

The North American Limousin Foundation (NALF) elected new members and officers for its board of directors during the annual meeting held in Oklahoma City Jan. 4, and Wood Lake, Nebraska producer Rob Brawner was one of two newly elected directors.

The other new face to the board was Joey Freund of Elizabeth, Colorado. they will serve three-year terms.

Nebraska also has the new board president. Dan Hunt of Oxford was selected to succeed Curt Wieczorek of Mount Vernon, South Dakota.

Bruce Lawrence of Anton, Texas was chosen to serve as vice president. The remaining executive committee consists of Wade Beckman of Roberts, Idaho as secretary; Mark Barker of Newcastle, Oklahoma, serving as treasurer; and Randy Corns of Altoona, Kansas, as member-at-large. Wieczorek will continue on the executive committee as ex-officio.

The additional breeders on the 16-member NALF board of directors include Joe Moore of Raphine, Virginia; Ronn Cunningham, Rose, Oklahoma; Troy Gulotta, Independence, Louisiana; Kevin Ochsner, Kersey, Colorado; Jerry Wulf, Morris, Minnesota; Jay Wilder, Snook, Texas; Austin Hager, Karlsruhe, North Dakota; and Bart Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wisconsin.

Two retiring board members were honored for their service: Gary Fuchs of Cameron, Texas and Charles Linhart of Leon, Iowa.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Understanding cattle mineral tags
Livestock

Understanding cattle mineral tags

  • Updated

All of the essential minerals play different, key roles in the metabolic processes of a cow. Everything from hoof health to immune response and even reproduction can be affected by the presence or absence of minerals in a cow’s diet.

Snow is good for alfalfa
Livestock

Snow is good for alfalfa

As cold temperatures arrive, be happy if you received snow recently. Although snow can create some problems, snow is good – for alfalfa and ne…

Backgrounders managed ration well in Minnesota study
Livestock

Backgrounders managed ration well in Minnesota study

He fully expected cattle that had unlimited access to feed to gain more and to weigh more than cattle that had limited feed access. What he didn’t know was whether the calves that were fed the high-energy diet would have different final weights.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News