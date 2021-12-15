Livestock Auction Calendar - December 17, 2021

DECEMBER
17 5L Ranch, Timed Bid-Off
17 Burwell Livestock, Speical Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Dunlap Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
17 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
17 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, NE
18 Humeston Livestock Exchange, Special Breeding Stock Sale, Humeston, IA
18 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, NE
18 Rifle Creek, 4th Annual Bull Sale, Anselmo, NE
20 Fullerton Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Fullerton, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
20 West Point Livestock, Sale, West Point, NE
21 Atkinson Livestock, Holiday Breeding Cattle, Atkinson, NE
21 Big Iron Auctions, Nebraska Sandhills Female Sale
21 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Columbus, NE
21 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves, Creighton, NE
21 North Platte Stockyards, Calf Special, North Platte, NE
21 Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Sale, Pender, NE
21 Tipton Ranch, Retirement Dispersion, Ogallala, NE
22 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
23 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
28 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
28-29 Burwell Livestock, Annual Holiday Cow Classic “America’s Premier Bred Female Sale, Burwell, NE
JANUARY
5 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, NE
6 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
8 Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus, Sale, Rockville, NE
10 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow, 1st Calf Heifer & Cow/Calf Pair Sale, Ogallala, NE
13 Cattle Country Video, Winter Classic, Ord, NE
13 Ogallala Livestock, Stock Show Sale Series Week 1, Ogallala, NE
17 Van Newkirk Herefords, Annual Sale, Oshkosh, NE
18 Lexington Livestock Market, LLC, Special Bred Cow/Heifer Auction, Lexington, NE
27 Marcy Cattle Co. & Marcy Livestock, 61st Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE
FEBRUARY
5 Graff Cattle & Tumbling T Angus, Annual Sale, Ogallala, NE
17 Krebs Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, NE