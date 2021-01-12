Making for better cattle markets

Transparency, labeling improvements take center stage in Farm Bureau discussion

Before the pandemic exposed the gap between producer and processor in the livestock market, those in the industry were looking for answers.

Early in fall 2019, the Nebraska Farm Bureau put together a task force to look at the cattle markets and suggest changes that producers were hoping to see.

The main concerns for stability of the cattle market came after the 2019 fire in Holcomb, Kansas at the Tyson Foods plant.

“It reinforced the need for some changes to be done,” said Martey Stewart, chairman of the Nebraska Cattle Markets Task Force.

Stewart raises cattle Dixon, Nebraska and has watched first hand as both his cattle business, and his job at the local sale barn, have both been impacted by markets that no longer seem to benefit producers.

While the task force was assembled before anyone knew of COVID-19 beginning across the ocean, Stewart said the pandemic gave a national spotlight to the troubles the market faces when just four packers control 80% of the meat processing in the United States.

The original scope of the task force was focusing on the markets, but that quickly changed as surveys of Nebraska cattlemen quickly identified new and equally important topics to discuss.

“We spent more weeks and hours than we thought we might,” Stewart said. “The impact was a lot more spread out than we once thought.”

Ultimately, the task force released a 36-page report in September that detailed six key topics: fed cattle markets, the livestock marketing reporting act, small and medium-sized packing facilities, beef packer market power, risk management and value-added programs, and mandatory country of origin labeling.