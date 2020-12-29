Strategies can help pastures recover from dry period

After a pair of historically wet years, the Tri-State Neighborhood was reminded what it was like to be wanting for rain.

Many areas missed out on fall rains to help freshen up pastures.

In late fall 2020, pockets of southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa showed bright red on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Lincoln and Union counties in South Dakota were in extreme drought as of mid-November. Sioux, O’Brien and Clay counties were the worse off in Iowa.

As part of the Iowa Forage and Grassland Council Winter Conference, longtime board members shared some strategies for managing drought stressed pastures. Board of directors members Joe Sellers and Brian Peterson gave a video presentation Nov. 24.

“Obviously it’s going to take longer to recover next spring if you did overgraze,” said Sellers, who battled dry pastures at his Chariton operation in southern Iowa this year.

Where it’s not possible to rest an entire pasture, he suggests choosing areas to sacrifice. Keep cattle contained to selected areas rather than putting pressure on the whole pasture.

In some overgrazed areas, producers might extend the pasture life by feeding on pasture. Sellers said bale grazing can waste hay, but build soil resources. A large bale might put on 30 pounds of potash and 10 pounds of phosphate. Bale grazing in targeted places with poor fertility can be a strategy to help build nutrients in stressed pastures.

“Identify the spots and make it work for you,” said Peterson, who lives about 80 miles west of Sellers in Corning, Iowa.