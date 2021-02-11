Top dollar bull: Nebraska bull sells for $900K, setting record for second highest selling Angus in history

It’s not every day that an Angus bull sells for $900,000, but Danny Poss was not surprised.

His bull, named Poss Deadwood, sold via phone bid to TK Cattle of Menard, Texas during the Poss Angus Ranch annual bull sale Feb. 5 in Scotia, Nebraska.

“Everything just kept leading up to this sale,” Poss said.

They had an idea that Deadwood would bring a lot of money when before the sale, they had semen orders of 4500 units. Buyers expressed interest from Texas to Montana, from California to Florida, and all the way to Delaware.

“People in almost every state wanted semen from this bull,” Poss said, adding that he also had calls from Australia.

The American Angus Association says the $900,000 price tag represents the second highest selling Angus bull in the modern era. Another bull in Nebraska sold for a higher amount sometime between the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City, Nebraska in 2017 purchased a bull for $755,000 for half interest, so American Angus Association officials say, all told, that bull was valued at $1.51 million. It sold by Schaff Angus Valley Bulls of St. Anthony, North Dakota.

“While a final price of $900,000 was incredible, the Poss bull had created quite a buzz across the industry for many months so I wasn’t totally surprised when he sold extremely high,” said Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.

He gives the family’s quality program credit.

“The Poss family is very dedicated to producing high quality Angus seedstock. This record sale was affirmation of the acceptance and demand that exists for their program,” McCully said.