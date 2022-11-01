Cattle hauler BQA training slated for Iowa

CHEROKEE, Iowa — Cattle transporters are reminded they can certify or renew their certification at a Beef Quality Assurance Transportation workshop on Nov. 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the Iowa State University Extension office located at 209 Centennial Dr. in Cherokee.
Transporters should note that this will be the final training offered in Northwest Iowa during 2022, according to a news release.
“Commercial truckers and producers who haul cattle with their own semi or trailer are required to present a current BQAT certificate at major packing plants before the cattle may be unloaded,” said Extension beef specialist Beth Doran.
The objectives for the training are human safety, animal comfort and protocols to prevent cattle shrink, bruising and stress. The workshop is free, but registration should be made by Nov. 28. To register, call the ISU Extension Cherokee County office at 712-225-6196. If unable to attend in-person training, BQAT virtual training is available at www.bqa.org/programs.
For more information, contact 712-737-4230 or email doranb@iastate.edu.