VIENNA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension will hold a free cattle grading workshop 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at South Central Regional Stockyards in Vienna.
“Producers may wonder how their cattle grade as compared to others and how this affects their price,” said Anita Ellis, an MU Extension livestock specialist, in a news release. The workshop will help cattle producers determine the grade of their animals.
Tony Hancock, Missouri Department of Agriculture reporter, will explain and evaluate different feeder calf and cull cow grades. Live animals will be used to explain grade differences and differences in cull cows.
MU Extension ag business specialist Rachel Hopkins will talk with producers about feeder calf scenarios and different ways to add value to cull cows.
Register at muext.us/CattleGradingWorkshop or call MU Extension in Maries County at 573-422-3359. Registration deadline is Friday, March 10.
For questions, contact Rachel Hopkins at 573-438-2671 or hopkinsrm@umsystem.edu.
There is no charge for this program.