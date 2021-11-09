Bumping mystery barrel back home an odd situation

And then we bumped the barrel back home.

That’s kind of an awkward sentence, but it’s an awkward situation.

We have a large metal barrel on our farm. I don’t know where it came from, and I have no idea what it contained. It’s shaped unlike any other barrel I’ve ever seen, and I can’t find any identifying marks on it. As far as I know it could contain anything from pickled cabbage to plutonium.

My family has lived here since 1880, so unless some fur trader dropped it off his canoe in 1875, it’s our problem. For a few decades, the barrel sat in a corner of our old barn, but the barn is gone now so I moved it to the corner of my machine shed. As long as it didn’t explode or start leaking toxic gases, I had no issue with leaving it there forever.

Then I got tired of pushing our canoe through 10 feet of shallow water and mud and decided a floating dock would enhance our entire slough experience.

I understand that there are people, decent people, who in this situation would just waddle on down to the dock store and buy a dock.

I am not one of those people.

I investigated and discovered that the dock I wanted would cost more than my first car, which is my cut-off point for purchasing recreational equipment.

If you’re trying to sell me something fun and I say, “Wow, that costs more than my first car,” it’s not looking good for you.

I could have just built a regular dock, but I lacked the ambition to drive pilings down through about 10 feet of swamp muck to solid ground. Then I saw that barrel sitting around doing nothing and a couple hours later we had a dock, more or less.