There are just some people that need to be told ‘No’

In 1771, King Adolf Frederick of Sweden died after eating a meal of caviar, lobster, sauerkraut and champagne, along with 14 helpings of dessert.

There are several lessons to be learned. First, Adolf, don’t make the bakery break into a whole new box. One dozen should have been enough.

Second, mixing caviar and sauerkraut would always be a mistake.

Third, if caviar and sauerkraut are the sort of things rich people eat, then I thank the Lord I’m a peasant. Seriously. One of the best meals I ever had was chicken cooked on a grill made of an old brake drum, behind a church in Oracabessa, Jamaica. A close second might be half of a scallop I plucked off the tip of paring knife, held by old fisherman in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Topping everything would be a beer and a brat, in the shade of a maple tree I planted, with a smelly Newfoundland watching eagerly for the scraps that seemed to accumulate under the chairs of my grandchildren. Caviar served from gold dishes just isn’t in the same category.

But the biggest lesson to be learned is that everybody needs someone to tell them, “No.”

Or maybe, “No. Stop it. You’re being an idiot.”

If you think about most of the real misery in the world, it’s mostly caused by someone who’s rich and powerful acting without restraint. Sure, there’s anguish that comes from earthquakes and tidal waves, rabid skunks and rusty nails, but most of the really bad stuff in the world is caused by some jackass with more money and power than brains.

Actually, that’s not true. A lot of real misery is caused by very smart people, people who just ooze brains and achievements. It’s not a coincidence. The richer you become, the more achievements you have, the more powerful your connections are, the less likely you are to have someone in your life willing to tell you when you’re out of bounds.