Drought, heat, harvest impacting spring wheat prices

As harvest got underway across the Northern Plains, spring wheat prices again were moving up, but still subject to volatility and sell-offs at times.

Producers have gotten started with harvest and are making good progress with the dry conditions. However, the dry conditions have also taken a toll on the potential yield of the crop and that has helped support prices.

As of July 26, spring wheat harvest in the U.S. was 3 percent complete, but by Aug. 2, that figure had grown to 17 percent, above the five-year average harvest pace of around 8 percent. A year ago at this time harvest was just 3 percent complete.

“It’s all just due to the drought and extreme heat we’ve had the last few weeks. Crop maturity has been pushed along as a result,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

By state, harvest in South Dakota was 53 percent complete, while Minnesota stood at 32 percent and Montana at 20 percent. North Dakota’s harvest was just 6 percent complete as of Aug. 2

With harvest started, crop condition ratings don’t mean as much now, but actual harvest reports do.

“Right now a lot of the focus and concern is in Montana because they had been looking more favorable through much of the growing season,” Peterson said. “But between the heat and the grasshoppers, about 80 percent of their crop is rated poor-to-very poor. Some of their early harvest results have shown lighter test weights in their winter wheat crop. That’s put more onus on North Dakota's supplies and quality, especially for the Pacific Northwest market.”