Drought, heat, harvest impacting spring wheat prices

As harvest got underway across the Northern Plains, spring wheat prices again were moving up, but still subject to volatility and sell-offs at times.
Producers have gotten started with harvest and are making good progress with the dry conditions. However, the dry conditions have also taken a toll on the potential yield of the crop and that has helped support prices.
As of July 26, spring wheat harvest in the U.S. was 3 percent complete, but by Aug. 2, that figure had grown to 17 percent, above the five-year average harvest pace of around 8 percent. A year ago at this time harvest was just 3 percent complete.
“It’s all just due to the drought and extreme heat we’ve had the last few weeks. Crop maturity has been pushed along as a result,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
By state, harvest in South Dakota was 53 percent complete, while Minnesota stood at 32 percent and Montana at 20 percent. North Dakota’s harvest was just 6 percent complete as of Aug. 2
With harvest started, crop condition ratings don’t mean as much now, but actual harvest reports do.
“Right now a lot of the focus and concern is in Montana because they had been looking more favorable through much of the growing season,” Peterson said. “But between the heat and the grasshoppers, about 80 percent of their crop is rated poor-to-very poor. Some of their early harvest results have shown lighter test weights in their winter wheat crop. That’s put more onus on North Dakota's supplies and quality, especially for the Pacific Northwest market.”
North Dakota has its own areas that are really struggling with 10-15 bushels per acre yields and even lower. But there are some areas in the central and west where there are a few reports of closer to 20-bushel type yields. In the eastern part of the state yields are better, but they’re only running about 50-70 percent of normal yields in many of those areas.
“More of those pockets had subsoil moisture to go on because they were prevent plant last year because, ironically, it was too wet. But that moisture was a god-send this year,” he said.
In South Dakota harvest has been progressing rapidly just because abandonment has taken a lot of acres for forage for livestock, or the yields are simply too low to even merit harvesting.
“As far as quality, we’ve been pleased with that. Test weights for the most part have been holding up above 60 pounds per bushel,” he said. “Spring wheat only needs to be 58 pounds to make Number 1 grades, so that’s promising.
“Obviously, as dry as it’s been, there’s no disease pressures on the crop. So it looks to be a pretty pure crop with good quality and the protein has been high, which is a positive because with the higher values that spring wheat is commanding now, if we have good quality, that’s going to be another selling card to customers for the higher price,” he added.
Current cash bids in North Dakota range from $8.80 to $9.03, which is the highest cash bid of the year, according to Peterson.
“While futures have kind of stalled out, we have stronger than average basis by a lot of elevators,” he said. “The market is inverted, meaning nearby prices are higher than two months down the road, so buyers are wanting to buy as much of this crop as they can and are pushing the basis bids.”
Looking at trends with the other markets, since July 20, Kansas City has rallied about 80 cents a bushel and Chicago about 60 cents a bushel, whereas Minneapolis is only 40 cents, but nonetheless, spring wheat in Minneapolis is still at a notable premium to the other markets.
Other new news in the market is the findings of the spring wheat tour that came through North Dakota the last week in July. By and large, the final yield estimate was 30 bushels per acre, which was right on par with the most recent USDA estimates.
“That was not a market mover one way or the other, but it did confirm the really devastated portions of the state in terms of crop potential. There were also some areas of the state that caught some rain showers that benefitted the crops some, as well,” he said.
“But for the millers and bakers on the tour, I think they were pleased to see that grain fill, even though it’s going to be less bushels, seemed at least to be holding in,” he continued. “We know there’s going to be exceptions. We’ve heard reports on that too where producers have harvested some light test weights.
“With only 6 percent of North Dakota’s crop harvested, we’ve got a ways to go, but at least a good part of the early part of harvest looks promising,” he added.
What’s driving the market now is Minneapolis prices for spring wheat had jumped to a pretty good premium of more than $2.50 over winter wheat prices. That, Peterson noted, has narrowed of late simply because of the ongoing harvest.
“The market doesn't need to push as hard in the middle of harvest because there’s always going to be those bushels that come to town right off the combine,” he said.
The other markets – Chicago and Kansas City – have actually been gaining strength because of what’s happening on the world market. Those markets compete more directly with the Russian and European crops. Over the last couple weeks, crops in both those regions have taken a turn for the worse. Russia has been very hot and dry in their spring wheat region, very similar to the U.S., and they’ve been downgrading the size of that crop.
In Europe, flooding due to very heavy rains has been devastating to property and cities in Belgium and Germany, but the rains also came at an inopportune time for the wheat crop as a lot of the crop was ripe. As a result there are some pockets of sprout damage and some lower quality, which will force more of that into the feed channels and open up export opportunities for U.S. winter wheat.
‘We’ve seen those markets strengthen and seen some better export sales. Hopefully that will continue because while it’s narrowed the premium to Minneapolis, it probably sets a better footing for rallies in spring wheat once we get through the middle part of harvest,” he said. “Especially because of what's happening in Canada. They continue to deteriorate, similar to the Montana crop due to the extreme heat and grasshoppers. They also have a very strong feed need in Canada.”
Peterson explained that feed values for wheat are close to or on par to milling values in some parts of the region, so food wheat buyers are going to have to make sure that they keep enough of a premium in the market to keep that wheat out of feed channels just because production is limited.
“Those are supportive factors,” he said.
Of course, we have to watch if the middle part of harvest in North Dakota comes in better than expected for yields, then we could see some additional pressure on the market, but there doesn’t appear to be any significant surprises from the yield end for the spring wheat crop,” he said.
Obviously the market has been driven by production issues and concerns of late. What will drive prices going forward is demand.
With the run-up in spring wheat prices, Peterson noted there was concern the U.S. was going to ration some demand for spring wheat. The U.S. is seeing that with a few customers.
Overall, U.S. wheat sales stand at 300 million bushels (MB), which is down 15 percent from a year ago. Hard red winter wheat sales are down 22 percent and hard red spring is down 17 percent.
Soft red winter wheat, which is the cheapest class of wheat and was of good quality this year, has seen strong sales, which are up 60 percent.
“Going forward we’re going to have to watch export sales, whether the U.S. continues to pick up additional demand from the decline in the Russian and European crops for the winter wheat classes, and also what happens in Canada,” he said. “A lot of analysts expect a pretty dramatic decline in production levels when USDA comes out with its August estimate. That will cut into export potential which could roll over and benefit us.
“Even though it has been a very challenging growing season, and still is with a lot of pretty tough situations out there, harvest is always one of the highlights of the year for producers. Even in a bad year, producers are pretty resilient and try to be optimistic,” he continued.
“It will be interesting to see what kind of yield and quality reports we get over the next few weeks as we cut into this crop, and hopefully the market will continue to reward us with a higher value for the smaller crop” he concluded.