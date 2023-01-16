Corn tar spot showed up in Stearns County in 2022

One of the greatest predictors of future corn tar spot infections is finding it the year before.

The fungal disease has quickly moved north and west across Minnesota since it was found in 2019.

Initially found in Fillmore County (southeast Minnesota), corn tar spot was found in Stearns County (central Minnesota) in October 2022 at very low levels.

“We know the disease is spreading. We think about how far it’s spread – southeast to central Minnesota – so it could very easily be well over the middle of the Red River Valley in a couple years if it keeps spreading at the same rate,” speculated Dean Malvick, University of Minnesota plant pathologist.

Malvick said tar spot levels in 2022 were highest again in southeast Minnesota, and some areas were more severe than in 2021.

Tar spot was also found further west and in new counties further north along the eastern edge of the state than previously.

“I suspect it would have been more widespread in 2022 if it hadn’t been so dry in July and August in many areas,” he said on Dec. 29.

Corn tar spot initially looks like tar – black, elongated (0.2-inch), raised spots on corn leaves. It may look like insect excrement. While insect frass can be removed, corn tar spot doesn’t wipe off.

Once the disease takes hold, it can spread from a few spots on the leaves to spots covering the leaves. Leaves can be killed in 2-3 weeks in the right conditions.

The first Minnesota report of tar spot in 2022 was in late June on V6 corn.

Farmers will use their knowledge of fungicide and best management practices to make good decisions about fighting this disease in 2023 and beyond.

Malvick recommends the use of more tolerant or partially resistant hybrids where tar spot risk is high.

“This is a first line of defense and a decision that could be made now,” he said.

A good place to find information is the Crop Protection Network site for information on tar spot and its management: https://crop-protection-network.s3.amazonaws.com/publications/tar-spot-filename-2019-03-25-120313.pdf.

Tar spot in Minnesota doesn’t act like it does in Central or South America where it has been more thoroughly studied, understood, and observed. It could be like Fusarium headblight in small grains, Cercospora leafspot in sugarbeets, or white mold in soybeans that cause great problems here, Malvick confirmed.

In Michigan, Indiana, northern and central Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, corn tar spot has caused significant damage, resulting in yield losses up to 40-50 bushels per acre. In some fields, there are limited field losses – so just because the disease is present, that doesn’t mean there will be a large decrease in yield.

While tar spot is not difficult to identify, the challenge is getting into the corn fields to scout – in July, August, and September. It is not easy to thrash through jungle-like cornfields. The sharp leaf edges can hurt someone’s eyes or produce cuts on exposed skin. The pollen can cause hay fever. No one wants to reduce their yields by hurting the corn plants either.

An important tool farmers can use is understanding the risk factors that predict the presence of tar spot, Malvick said.

The number one risk factor is presence of the disease the previous year or in nearby corn fields, because tar spot overwinters in stover/residue.

“Infected corn residue is the main source of the inoculum,” he said. “The more inoculum we have in a field, the more likely we will have early infection and develop high levels of infection.”

Timing is another risk factor. If corn tar spot doesn’t develop until late in the year, it may not have much of an impact. The disease, though, is now present in the residue, and needs to be scouted for in the future.

Weather is a factor. Tar spot appears to favor moderate temperatures, high humidity, extended leaf wetness, heavy dews and frequent rainfall.

Wind is also a concern.

“We don’t have a good understanding of how far wind will spread it,” he said.

Finally, continuous corn planting seems to favor the development of tar spot, he said. Additional research needs to be conducted on what, if any, crop rotations reduce tar spot.

“It’s really important to do some scouting of corn, especially across central and western Minnesota, to try to figure out where this disease is spreading and developing,” he said. “It may not be a significant issue in any of those places this year, but knowing where it is developing will help farmers know what the risk is in future years.”

Malvick made the following management recommendations to farmers who have risk factors for corn tar spot:

• Scout beginning in early July to document spread of disease and to time potential fungicide application.

• Avoid susceptible hybrids. Seed companies are identifying hybrids that are significantly lower in susceptibility.

• Apply fungicide when the epidemic starts, the general timing is VT-R3.

• Limit irrigation frequency so there is as long a duration as possible between irrigation events to keep leaves dry.

There is much yet for Minnesota researchers, agronomists, crop scouts and farmers to learn about this new disease.

Information is available on a number of sites including: Crop Protection Network: https://cropprotectionnetwork.org; tar spot distribution maps: https://corn.ipmpipe.org/tarspot; and the Minnesota Crop News website at https://blog-crop-news.extension.umn.edu.