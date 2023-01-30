Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year

ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest.

He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating.

Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class of the National Corn Yield Contest. He joins a handful of Minnesota Corn Grower Association members who have passed 300 bushels per acre since 2020, in that category.

This year, Jenna Sobeck of Winona, Minn., was first with a 302.9568 bushels per acre. She used DEKALB DKC63-91RIB. Erickson’s DEKALB 63-90RIB hybrid placed second in Minnesota’s entries in conventional/non-irrigated with a 301.5154 bushels per acre.

Kevin Zimmer of Fairmont, Minn., was third with a yield of 289.4166 bushels per acre. He planted Pioneer P0953AM.

Erickson also placed fourth with a Pioneer hybrid.

“Both hybrids did well,” he said in a recent phone interview.

Like many families involved with the National Corn Yield Contest, Erickson’s family has entered the contest since the early 2000s. They enjoy the friendly rivalry with other corn growers. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1999, and he started farming himself in 2001.

Erickson farms with his wife, Jenny, and their children. They raise corn, soybeans, and alfalfa, and have a 350-head custom dairy heifer development operation near Alden.

Alden is west of Albert Lea, Minn., on I-90 and is located in Freeborn County.

Erickson also has a connection to the yield contest as he worked as a regional representative for the Minnesota Corn Growers Association from 2006-17. He also served as president and treasurer for the Freeborn County Corn and Soybean Growers Association.

Erickson usually sets aside a 20-acre plot for the yield contest. The rules state that a total of 1.25 or more acres must be combined while supervised. Supervisors are present for harvesting, weighing, and moisture testing, as well as field measurements and completing computations.

Each grower has their own practices and/or strategies for maximizing yield. Erickson likes using a longer season corn hybrid – DKC63-91RIB is a 113 CRM maturity.

He added that using manure is an important element for high yields.

“I’m a livestock producer, so I like using manure,” he said. “We’ve always seen benefits with that.”

He also applies fungicides depending on the field conditions.

“I run my own Hagie sprayer, so I just spray it myself,” he said.

There is also a fair amount of tile in the fields.

While much of Minnesota was dry through the growing season, southeast Minnesota had good rainfall.

The main weather concern was too much wind. A windstorm came through and knocked over some corn.

Despite the wind, the Ericksons were happy about the overall corn yields. It was their best year ever.

“We were surprised because we did have some struggles throughout the growing season,” he said. “We were happy with what we came with for yield. The genetics in these hybrids are amazing.”