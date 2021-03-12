High quality varieties, practices make for profitable alfalfa stands

GOODHUE, Minn. – When it comes to understanding alfalfa, Brian Buck has experience growing it, putting it up, feeding it, studying it and selling it. The Corteva Agriscience agronomist grew up milking cows with his parents, Dave and Ann Buck, and his brothers, Chris and DJ, who are taking over the dairy operation.

He’s promoting Pioneer alfalfa for the 2021 growing season and beyond. Alfalfa stands can last anywhere from 4-7 years, so it’s a significant investment and enterprise in any operation.

How the alfalfa fared over the winter is always the first thing to think about this time of year. In eastern Minnesota, he said, snow cover was acceptable for much of the 2020-21 winter, but it will still be important to evaluate alfalfa for winter hardiness this spring.

Buck says there are three important items to look at when it comes to alfalfa production. These include varietal selection, fertility management, and end-of-the-growing-season cutting.

There are many alfalfa variety options available, and choosing the right varieties is an individual decision.

Growers can fine-tune their variety selections for thinner stems, higher RFV, or faster regrowth in an intensive growing system. New varieties are available to counteract problems growers have experienced in the past.

“Variety selection is important,” he said. “Disease tolerance is huge – that’s always a big thing for me, especially if we want a good productive stand four years from now. Every operation is unique, so that is what makes it fun. Everyone needs a different solution. For some people it may be weed control, a variety that is glyphosate tolerant.