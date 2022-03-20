Prepare carefully if considering carbon credit contracts

If farmers are adding strip tillage, cover crops, or perennial crops to their operation, there could be the potential to receive a carbon credit payment per acre, too.

The carbon market is still new, though, so early adapter farmers will need to study and prepare.

The subject of carbon markets was recently discussed at the “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops!” webinar on March 16.

“I’m always the person who says, ‘Just put your toe in – don’t jump in.’ Start with your worst field, the sandiest with the lowest organic matter content,” said Jodi DeJong-Hughes, University of Minnesota Regional Extension educator.

“Even if the carbon markets don’t pay out, you’ll see other benefits in crop yield and water management.”

DeJong-Hughes reminds farmers to check with their lawyer before signing any contracts for providing carbon credits.

Many contracts are 5-10 years, so farmers need to know what will happen if they can’t store as much carbon as they said they could. Contracts should also have a clause that allows for higher carbon payments as the market matures.

Practices that qualify for carbon credits should be practices that help your farmland.

“It’s supposed to be practices you want to do, and then you get an extra $5 per acre,” said Anna Cates, Ph.D., Minnesota soil health specialist.

Carbon info

DeJong-Hughes and Cates are working with the Minnesota Corn Growers to help farmers understand the carbon credit market better.