Virginia-based seed company does well in Minnesota FIRST trials

VERONA, Va. – Augusta Seed founder/owner Dennis Rawley was excited when he saw the results of the southeast Minnesota 2022 FIRST corn trials.

Augusta corn garnered the top two spots and eighth (93-95 CRM) in Kasson, Minn.; top two spots plus seventh (93-95 CRM) in Dexter, Minn.; top two and ninth (93-95 CRM) in Eyota, Minn.; and top two and eighth (93-95 CRM) in New Richland, Minn. Augusta was first, third, and seventh (93-95 CRM) in the Cannon Falls, Minn.

“For southeast Minnesota, we feel like we hit a grand slam,” Rawley said during a recent phone interview. “We know southeast Minnesota needs those 90-95-day hybrids. It’s the sweet spot there, and we’re just exceptionally strong in that area.”

This is the first year Augusta Seed has participated fully in the southeast Minnesota FIRST trials. The Virginia-based regional corn seed company has participated in other FIRST U.S. trials, and on a smaller, discounted level in Minnesota in years past.

Augusta also participated in southwest Minnesota FIRST trials. Their hybrids placed 10th and 16th (100-102 CRM) at Easton, Minn.; sixth and 21st (100-102 CRM) at Jackson, Minn., second and 15th (100-102 CRM) at Jeffers, Minn., 10th, 11th and 24th (100-102 CRM) at Lamberton, Minn.; 23rd (102 CRM) at Mankato, Minn.; and second, fourth, and 30th (100-102 CRM) at Truman, Minn.

Rawley said the high-producing hybrids are the result of “making sure the crosses and the applied research advances hybrids by 5-10 bushels.” Using proven genetic material available from the 45-year-old company, Augusta makes big investments in creating new production opportunities on the genetic side.

They add technology to keep that yield potential high.

“We have been very fortunate in our relationship with Syngenta and they have the Duracade and the Viptera technology to add to all of the Roundup BT that is out there,” he said.

Augusta has experienced good success with their seed products the past four or five years in Wisconsin, and Rawley decided it was time to move into the Minnesota corn seed market. So far, there are only two seed dealers in Minnesota, and both are located near Rochester.

In the FIRST Southeast Region summary, Augusta A1946-3120 placed first with an average yield of 254.1 bushels per acre. A1943-3120 placed third with a yield of 247.2 bushels per acre, and A2545-5222 placed fourth with 246.7 bushels per acre.

In the FIRST Southwest Region summary, Augusta A2150-5222-EZ (100 CRM) placed fifth at 228.1 bushels per acre, and A3052-5222-EZ (102) placed sixth at 227.7 bushels per acre.

Independent regional seed companies make up the majority of FIRST participants, said Mark Querna, FIRST seed test manager in southern Minnesota.

“A company can enter trials in an area they haven’t been in before, and if they do well, they can hire a district sales manager to manage the area,” Querna suggested.

Querna encourages seed companies to contact him soon to sign up for the 2023 FIRST trials at 507-380-9920 or e-mail him at mark.querna@firstseedtests.com.