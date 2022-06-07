Communication with family members required for dairy farm success

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. – Minnesota had been a state for fewer than 30 years when Swan Halquist and his family began farming south of Minneapolis/St. Paul.

In 2022, 135 years later, Halquist Farms is still going strong.

Its owners are inviting the public to visit the farm on Saturday, June 11, between 7 a.m.-12 noon for breakfast. Free tours wrap up at 1 p.m. that day.

Park at Cologne Academy, 1221 Village Parkway, Cologne, Minn., where free shuttles will be available to travel to Halquist Farms near Belle Plaine. Public parking is not available at the farm, and the shuttle takes about 12 minutes.

This is the first time Halquist Farms has hosted Breakfast on the Farm, said Mary (Halquist) Muehlenhardt, who is the fourth generation on the farm.

“For the kids there’s supposed to be some bouncing houses, so that will be fun, and there are a bunch of games, and the tours should be good,” Mary said in a recent phone interview. “I’m hoping it will be very informational for people, and I know a lot of people are excited to bring their grandkids, or nieces and nephews, to see an actual dairy farm working.”

Guests can see how much food the average dairy cow eats in a day, and all the different ingredients that go into making a good total mixed ration (TMR). There will be opportunities to see the amount of feed that is put up every year – tons and tons of hay, corn, and silage – to allow the dairy cow to produce milk.

Mary’s husband, Lee Muehlenhardt, is co-owner of Halquist Farms. He grew up on a dairy farm and always wanted to be a dairy farmer.

“That’s all he ever talked about wanting to do. He took over his parent’s farm, so when we got married, I always teased him that he didn’t have to teach a ‘city slicker’ to milk his cows for him – and that’s why he chose me,” Mary joked.

She likes to laugh and looks for the bright side of life.

Lee and Mary milked cows for six years at his parent’s farm, and then Mary’s parents asked them to come work for him.

“Lee is the backbone of the operation right now, because that was his dream,” she said.

It’s a good thing that the Muehlenhardts love dairy farming and working with their family, because there are always struggles, as well as successes, on a dairy farm. The volatility of the price of milk has been difficult over the last 15 years, Mary said, and input costs have doubled and tripled in price.

“It is a challenge to make it through these times, but you feel a great accomplishment that we have been able to hold on,” she added.

Every member of the family has their own jobs at the farm. Lee takes care of the cow records, works the fields, cuts hay, unloads haylage and corn silage, and feeds newborn calves. His number one job is to make the final decision about a lot of things.

“We discuss all of it, but when it comes down to it, Lee will say, ‘Yes, we will do this,’ or ‘No, let’s wait a little bit more.”

Their son, Scott, can see the path forward for the farm.

“He’s the one that his brain never shuts off,” Mary said. “He goes to bed at night, and it still is on. He comes up with a lot of the management changes on what we maybe should try.”

Scott also fixes everything, AI’s all the heifers, does all the planting, and handles all the crop spraying. His wife, Beth, is a fourth-grade teacher, and helps on the farm when she is home. Their children, Miles and Oliver, help with the calves and rock picking, and Miles is also old enough to help with baling.

Mary and Lee’s daughter, Shari, milks freshening and sick cows, rakes hay, picks rocks, and does most of the barn cleaning. Shari’s husband, Nate, feeds all the cows, heifers, and steers with the TMR feeder, and helps put up hay and silage. Their daughter, Kailyn, feeds calves and picks rocks, while their son, Hunter, helps put up hay and silage, bales, and moves/unloads hay and corn stock bales.

Mary handles the bookwork and pays the bills. She also makes sure the calves are drinking on automatic feeders, cleans the bulk tank and calf machines, and makes sure everyone is fed when fieldwork is done.

One of the secrets for working successfully with multiple generations has to do with the idea of give and take, she said.

“You have to listen to everyone, you can’t have it just your way,” she said. “If you listen to everyone and talk it over, it just goes so much smoother. That’s the important thing, and it goes back to communication.”

She added that if a person says, “It’s my way or no way,” then other people “back off” and don’t want to work with them. Then, the operation begins to fail.

“You need to discuss any problems that might come up (what field gets planted with what crop, should a cow be kept or sold, should a piece of equipment be purchased) and it is very important to keep the communication lines open with all members,” Mary said. “That is how we have been able to do and keep it going from generation to generation – because that is what we have done all these years.”

If you get the opportunity to say hello to members of this hard-working family during the 2022 Wright Carver Breakfast on the Farm, be sure to say “thank you” for supplying nutritious and healthy milk/dairy products (and more) for consumers everywhere.

