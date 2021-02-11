BLHS opens long-awaited school greenhouse

HECTOR, Minn. – Building greenhouses and growing plants have something in common – both require patience and steady progress to reach fruition.

That’s the case for the Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart High School Greenhouse where FFA students will offer plants for sale later this spring.

It’s been more than four years since ag instructor Mrs. Jill Grams applied for a Monsanto grant to help pay for the commercial quality greenhouse.

“We are very, very excited,” said Grams during a Jan. 27 phone interview. “I have my first ever greenhouse class that started yesterday.”

She applied for a Monsanto $25,000 grant twice. The first year, the proposal wasn’t selected, but the second year, in the fall of 2017, it was.

In 2018, she worked on commercial greenhouse permitting with the city of Hector. With more challenges than expected, the greenhouse construction was put off until 2019.

That same summer, Grams began receiving chemotherapy due to a cancer diagnosis, but it didn’t stop progress on the greenhouse.

Many people got involved, including the BLHS FFA Alumni Association. They helped with some of the work, and were the major financial contributor for dirt excavation, pouring concrete, and construction. The school contributed the plumping and electrical work.

The remaining large expense was heating. Central Region Cooperative of Sleepy Eye, Minn., donated the labor to put in a gas line and donated a propane tank. Local farmer, Larry Dean, donated the first fill for the 2021 greenhouse.