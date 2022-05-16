Who will become the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way?

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — After a three-year hiatus, dairy princesses from across Minnesota convened at the Dairy Promotion and Leadership Event held May 13-14 at Delta Hotel in Minneapolis. The weekend included opportunities for networking, leadership workshops and a chance to compete for a finalist spot for Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
The workshop portion of the event offered princesses a chance to learn more about themselves and equipped them with tools to promote dairy. Additionally, they learned how to better advocate for the dairy community while networking with industry peers.
“It was very exciting to see the participants at an in-person event where they learned how to improve themselves as an advocate for the dairy community,” stated Princess Committee Chair and dairy farmer Eric Sonnek.
To compete as a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, candidates submitted an application, participated in a personal interview, prepared and delivered a speech, and conducted a mock media interview. After these events, ten finalists were selected to compete for the title of Minnesota’s 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, who will be crowned in August.
The finalists include:
• Alex Christen, 20, of Sauk Centre, representing Stearns County; daughter of Glen and Becky Christen
• Aly Dieball, 19, of Green Isle, representing Sibley County; daughter of Jim and Wendy Dieball
• Hailey Frericks, 19, of Albany, representing Stearns County; daughter of Steve and Tammy Frericks
• Kallie Frericks, 19, of Albany, representing Stearns County; daughter of Steve and Tammy Frericks
• Ashley Holst, 20, of Kellogg, representing Wabasha County; daughter of Jary and Celene Holst
• Kiley Lickfelt, 20, of Hutchinson, representing McLeod County; daughter of Trudy Lickfelt and Ryan Lickfelt
• Briana Maus, 18, of Freeport, representing Stearns County; daughter of Darrel and Lisa Maus
• Amber Post, 19, of Lake Wilson, representing Murray County; daughter of Grant and April Post
• Rachel Rynda, 19, of Montgomery, representing Le Sueur county; daughter of Francis and Theresa Rynda
• Allison Wright, 19, of Hutchinson, representing McLeod County; daughter of Paul and Heather Wright.
These ten young women will have their likeness carved in butter during the 2022 Minnesota State Fair.
Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for promoting dairy. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay of the Milky Way program, which is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.
