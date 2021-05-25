Deworm calves, not cows in spring to keep dewormers effective

Slowing down resistance to dewormers is an important goal in 2021.

Already, several dewormers no longer work as well as they once did.

Dr. Joe Armstrong, DVM, University of Minnesota Cattle Productions Systems educator, recommends a strategic deworming protocol to slow down the development of resistance to anti-parasitic products. Armstrong recently proposed the following protocol at a summer management beef seminar put on by the University of Minnesota Beef Team.

1) Leave your mature cows untreated for parasites year-round. Mature cows can serve as a reservoir of non-resistant parasites that will out-compete resistant parasites.

2) Use an extended duration (120-150 days) injectable dewormer at spring turnout on calves and first and second calf heifers OR turn your herd out for 30-45 days and then bring the herd back in to treat your calves and first and second calf heifers with a “white” dewormer or pour-on dewormer product.

“We need to go to a strategic deworming model where we really are carefully picking who we treat, and we’re timing our treatments effectively to stop the development or slow down the development of resistance,” Armstrong said.

Calves need deworming because they have immature immune systems. But cows shouldn’t need deworming. Cows represent 30-40 percent of a cow/calf herd, and not worming them allows cows to serve as a non-resistant reservoir for worms/parasites.

“It is my opinion that cows and parasites have evolved together, and they should be able to co-exist,” he said. “Cows should be able to handle a low level of parasitism, and it shouldn’t affect their body condition, and it shouldn’t affect their performance.”