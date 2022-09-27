Make plans to attend (or watch) Minnesota Beef Expo Oct. 20-23

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Minnesota Beef Expo has matured into a competitive and respected event for the beef show community.

Held this year Oct. 20-23, Minnesota Beef Expo brings youth and their families to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for fun educational activities, competitions, a high-quality sale and opportunities to show cattle.

The event lines up with MEA (Education Minnesota’s conference), so traditional school students are able to take part without missing school.

“We want to make Beef Expo a well-rounded activity,” said Kent Thiesse, spokesperson for Minnesota Beef Expo.

Activities include the Thursday, Oct. 20, MYBEP (Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program) Ideas & Insights Symposium. Participating youth hear from motivational speakers and industry leaders.

This year’s celebrity guest is Katey Jo Gordon, winner of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown (Season 2). Gordon is from Ryan, Okla., and competed in rodeos since she was 2 years old. Today she works on her family’s cattle ranch.

Her talk will focus on lessons she learned growing up ranching, competing in rodeo, and winning the Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.

Other Minnesota Beef Expo contests include Knowledge Bowl, Judging, Showmanship, and Team Fitting. The Minnesota Beef Ambassador Team Competition is another exciting event.

The sale of 80 high-quality prospect calves on Saturday, Oct. 22, plus the Prospect Show on Saturday afternoon or the Breeding Show on Sunday, Oct. 23, offer great opportunities to gain showing experience, Thiesse said.

“If there are new families that want to get involved in the beef project, the first place to go is the Minnesota Beef Expo,” he said. “It’s a huge learning opportunity.”

New this year

New this year is livestream coverage of Minnesota Beef Expo shows and the Supreme Row Female and Steer Sale.

Sponsored by American Food Groups, the livestream will be free to watch during the event. A paywall will be added following the Beef Expo.

“We will be partnering with Walton Webcasting and will livestream the shows and also the auction,” said Blaire Huneke, Minnesota State Fair spokesperson. “There’s an opportunity to watch at home and bid during the auction through a call-in phone number, too.”

More details will be available at mnbeefexpo.com ahead of the event.

Photography contest

Also new for 2022 is a photography contest open to youth and adults.

“We know it is something of interest to a lot of our exhibitors as a hobby or as another way to work in the ag industry in the future,” Huneke said.

There is no cost to enter, and entries can be brought to the first day of Beef Expo. Look at the webpage mnbeefexpo.com/photography-contest/ for information on suitable-sized photos, required mat boards, and correct identification.

Beef Expo professional photographers will help judge entries with three categories available: cattle, landscape, and agriculture people. Winners in each category could have their photos featured in Expo ads and on social media.

Just the facts

There are several registration dates for Minnesota Beef Expo participation. Registration for sale cattle closed on Sept. 11, but youth may still enter the Junior Show and Supreme Row registration through Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The only exception is animals that are purchased at the show – they can be registered and shown at the show.

Registration for showmanship must be completed online and entries close on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m.

The 2022 Minnesota Beef Expo Junior Show judges are Cheramie Viator of Tomball, Tex., and John DeClerck, of College Station, Tex.

Animals may enter the barns on Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 22, 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cattle will be housed primarily in the Cattle Barn, with potential for overflow cattle in the Swine Barn. The Coliseum is used to host shows, the auction, and the trade show. Many classroom-type activities occur in the CHS Miracle of Birth Center.

Bookends

For some youth, Minnesota Beef Expo marks the end of the showing season, while for others, the show marks the first of the 2022-23 showing season.

North Star Point Series offers points to its members who excel in the open class showring throughout the showing season. Beef Expo marks their final points event prior to their November banquet and award program.

As far as the 4-H and FFA show season, Beef Expo starts the next show year, Thiesse said, adding that about three-quarters of the cattle in the Junior Show are 2022 calves. They compete in the Prospect Show on Saturday or the Breeding Heifer Show on Sunday.

Whatever each family or youth decides, the Minnesota Beef Expo offers opportunities for success now and in the future – and the bonds of friendship to develop.

“Kids are coming and going all over the place,” Huneke said. “We have these things kids do together and get new experiences because it’s more than just showing up and showing your animals. There are all these ways kids can connect with each other and learn more, too. Above all else, it’s an educational event for them.”

For more information, please visit mnbeefexpo.com.