Select Sires offers genetic tools to reduce mastitis in dairy cows

For dairy farms that need to reduce somatic cell counts, Select Sires has introduced Mastitis ResistantPRO, a genetic tool to boost mastitis resistance in the milking herd.

Mastitis ResistantPRO is a new index that identifies sires who offer multiple indicators of mastitis resistance. These include Council for Dairy Cattle Breeding (CDCB) Mastitis Resistance, CDCB Somatic Cell Score, and Zoetis Mastitis Resistance genomic evaluations.

Dairy farmers can find Mastitis ResistantPRO qualifying sires in Select Sires’ sire directories. They can also search for Mastitis ResistantPRO sires on the Select Sires website and mobile app.

Both Holstein and Jersey sires may qualify for this designation.

Holstein sires that carry the Mastitis ResistantPRO designation will reduce mastitis cases by 2.3 percent. Jersey sires with the designation will reduce mastitis cases by 0.9 percent.

“Since mastitis is a major reason that cows leave herds, we need management approaches, as well as genetic improvement approaches, to reduce mastitis,” said Chuck Sattler, Select Sires vice president and manager of genetic programs.

Some history

Groundbreaking work on developing genetic evaluations was pioneered by Dr. George Shook, Ph.D., University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This included measuring somatic cell counts and collecting genetic material as part of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA) testing process.

“He always made the case that we have a genetic improvement opportunity in the area of mastitis resistance,” Sattler said, of Dr. Shook, his former undergraduate advisor.